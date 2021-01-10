  1. News

NASA wants to use small satellites to unlock the secrets of the universe

By
As neutron stars collide, some of the debris blasts away in particle jets moving at nearly the speed of light, producing a brief burst of gamma rays.
As neutron stars collide, some of the debris blasts away in particle jets moving at nearly the speed of light, producing a brief burst of gamma rays. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab

Huge, expensive space missions like crewed exploration or complex rovers sent to other planets aren’t the only way to discover more about the universe. NASA could soon be launching four new small-scale astrophysics projects which aim to unpick the mysteries of the cosmos on a relatively tiny budget, using small satellites and science balloons.

The four missions, chosen under the Pioneers program, are capped at a cost of $20 million each — a fraction of the billions spent on cutting-edge projects like the James Webb Space Telescope. They will answer questions in astrophysics like how our galaxy evolved and how to spot habitable exoplanets.

“The principal investigators of these concept studies bring innovative, out-of-the-box thinking to the problem of how to do high-impact astrophysics experiments on a small budget,” said Thomas H. Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, in a statement. “Each of the proposed experiments would do something no other NASA telescope or mission can do, filling important gaps in our understanding of the universe as a whole.”

The Aspera mission will be a SmallSat observing in the ultraviolet wavelength to see how hot gases flow in the space between galaxies. Pandora, another SmallSat mission, will study 39 exoplanets in orbit around 20 stars to see how changes in starlight affect the observation of exoplanets, which will help to identify habitable exoplanets in the future. StarBurst is also a SmallSat which will search for gamma rays coming from neutron stars, which are currently rarely identified but could be found at a rate of up to 10 per year.

Finally, PUEO will be a science balloon launched from Antarctica, which will search for ultra-high energy neutrinos. These particles travel across the universe and can be studied to learn about the creation of black holes and the merging of neutron stars.

These proposals were selected from the Pioneers program which invited junior researchers to suggest science that could be performed at a low cost, using recent developments in satellite technology. Now they will be reviewed before being approved and built.

“Through this program designed to attract young professionals, we received two dozen great ideas from a diverse cohort of innovators at universities, research laboratories, and NASA centers,” Paul Hertz, director of NASA’s astrophysics division, said in the statement.

“We don’t know if there is great astrophysics that can be done in a $20 million satellite, but we challenged the community and they sent in a lot of innovative proposals,” Hertz said. “Now, we’re excited to see if they can deliver.”

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble gallery of galaxies smashing together shows star clusters forming

hubble galaxy merger gallery snakes and stones

Super magnetic neutron star spins faster than any discovered before

In 2020, astronomers added a new member to an exclusive family of exotic objects with the discovery of a magnetar. New observations from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory help support the idea that it is also a pulsar, meaning it emits regular pulses of light.

Scientists discover method for making rocket fuel on Mars

This concept depicts astronauts and human habitats on Mars.

NASA extends Juno and InSight missions, will continue exploring Jupiter and Mars

This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.

Elon Musk sails past Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest person

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

Apple in talks with Hyundai over possible car, automaker confirms

apple car news 3 970x647 c 720x720

UFC 2021: Schedule, Results, Fighters, Fight Cards, and More

UFC 2020 hub

Kohler’s 2021 bathroom lineup is all about the touchless experience

kohler 2021 bathroom lineup touchless technology ces stillness bath

Roku blazes a wireless audio trail for new soundbars at CES 2021

Element 4K Ultra HD Roku TV with HDR

AMD’s CES 2021 keynote: How to watch and what to expect

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

New LG Gram laptops feature 16:10 screens and Intel’s 11th-gen processors

lg new gram laptop 2 in 1 models ces 2021 lineup

Paige Spiranac discusses golf, tech, and her iHeartRadio podcast at CES 2021

Paige Spiranac

UFC Fight Island: What is it, and where is it?

how to watch ufc 251 online live stream