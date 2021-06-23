  1. News

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter travels 160 meters in 8th Mars flight

By

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has completed its eighth flight over the Martian surface as the team continues to explore how the aircraft can assist future space missions.

“Another successful flight for Ingenuity!” the team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, said in a tweet on Tuesday. The message also included an image of the helicopter’s shadow as it passed over the ground during its flight earlier this week.

JPL said that during its latest flight, Ingenuity, which made history in April when it became the first aircraft to perform powered flight on another planet, stayed in the air for 77.4 seconds and covered a distance of 160 meters before touching down at a new spot some 133 meters from NASA’s Perseverance rover.

Another successful flight for Ingenuity! The#MarsHelicopter completed its 8th flight on Monday. It flew for 77.4 seconds and traveled 160 meters to a new landing spot about 133.5 meters from @NASAPersevere, capturing its own shadow in this image. pic.twitter.com/cDY3etLjTf

&mdash; NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 22, 2021

After a quick hover on its historic maiden flight to confirm the helicopter’s ability to handle Mars’ extremely thin atmosphere, the team at JPL started beaming flight plans to Ingenuity to send the 4-pound, 19-inch-high machine on more ambitious trips across the Martian surface.

The greatest distance the helicopter has so far traveled in a single mission is 266 meters during its fourth flight on April 29, while the longest time it’s stayed airborne is 139.9 seconds on its sixth mission on May 23. Ingenuity has managed to reach speeds of 4 meters per second — about 9 mph — and up to now has flown as high as 10 meters.

NASA believes that by attaching high-resolution cameras to a more advanced version of Ingenuity, such an aircraft could assist future rover missions to Mars and other planets. Tasks could include searching out safe, unobstructed routes for a rover to take, allowing machines like Perseverance to move across the Martian surface at a faster speed as it moves between research sites. A flying machine could also explore sites featuring terrain that’s just too rough and hazardous for a ground-based vehicle to reach.

NASA’s Mars helicopter has already exceeded expectations, with the team at JPL eager to keep sending flight plans to Ingenuity to test the impressive aircraft to its limits.

Editors' Recommendations

As prices begin to normalize, here’s where to buy an Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU

Promotional photo of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

A redesigned, high-end MacBook Air is coming — and could launch later this year

3 imac features apples m2 macbook air color leak jon prosser

All the games that support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

amd super resolution game support fidelityfx games featured

LG’s next rollable OLED TV could expand sideways

lg rollable oled tv

Designed for Xbox Monitors guarantee PC-level performance on consoles

Philips launched a 55-inch Momentum display for your Xbox with an integrated soundbar.

Nvidia lowers the barrier to entry into A.I. with Fleet Command and LaunchPad

laptop running Nvidia Fleet Command software.

You can finally try out AMD Super Resolution in one of the few launch titles

amd launches fidelityfx super resolution godfall multiplayer combat

SpaceX’s first space tourism astronauts show off their suits

The Inspiration4 crew that will be heading to space in September.

Apple TV+ free trial to be slashed from a year to 3 months

how to get apple tv 2

This 18-rotor passenger drone could fly at the Paris Olympics

this 18 rotor passenger drone may fly at the paris olympics volocopter volocity test flight

Why the larger M1X iMac Pro may not launch until 2022

Apple iMac Pro News

New reports shows increasing GPU supply, signaling end of shortage is nearing

nvidia rtx 3080 ti review 3

How Windows 11 will improve performance for the next-gen Intel Alder Lake chips

Two people sitting at a table with their laptops, cups of tea, and a bowl of fruit.