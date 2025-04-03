 Skip to main content
New foldable Motorola Razr Plus leak suggests it’s gunning for the Galaxy Z Flip

Leaked render image of the Motorola Razr 2025 Plus 60 Ultra.
Android Headlines

The Motorola Razr Plus has already leaked more than once ahead of its 2025 expected arrival and now it’s popped up again.

It appears that the new foldable smartphone from Moto is very much gunning for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The latest leaked images, courtesy of serial leakster Evan Blass, appear to be official marketing shots of the finished handset.

The handset, also known as the Moto Razr 60 Ultra to those outside of the US, shows us the rival to the Z Flip could be coming out punching.

Moto Razr Plus leak
Evan Blass / Evan Blass

Motorola Razr Plus leaked marketing images

That middle image is interesting as it appears to show someone recording tennis, with the flip being used to display the action to the person being filmed. It’s reminiscent of dedicated home video cameras where the screen could be flipped to show what’s being filmed, like a super selfie setup.

The left image shows a closer look at the hinge system in place, to make the fold not only malleable but also strong. The complexity of this is reassuring, although how that affects the screen setup is less clear from this shot alone.

That photo on the right shows us the closed phone being used to access apps in the folded down format.

What’s perhaps more interesting is what has not been shown. That’s the entire internal screen folded out into one large display. How that will look, in terms of seamlessness between halves on the fold line, remains to be seen. Perhaps it will simply be identical to last year’s 2024 model?

More clearly shown, is that there will be a selection of color options available including black, red, silver and a burnt orange.

What are the Motorola Razr Plus specs?

Based on previous leaks this foldable handset is expected to arrive in 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC backed by up to 128Gb of RAM and a 4,275mAh battery.

The screen should be the same internal 6.9-inch display as last year’s model.

The launch date is expected to be around June, based on the 2024 model coming out in June last year.

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
The Motorola Razr Plus (2025) just leaked, and it’s far from exciting
The back of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

Motorola is launching a new flagship flip phone soon. It is slated to get an overdue processor upgrade, though the other specifications could fail to ignite the same excitement. A new leak reveals design changes -- or their lack -- that the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) comes with.

Based on the images by Android Headlines, the design of the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) has barely changed over the last generation. It retains the same physique as last year, without changes to the sizes of the dual displays -- inside and outside the flip phone.
Minimal changes to the leather finish
The bottom half of the back is still wrapped in faux leather, but with subtle differences from the previous generation. This year, we could see a stitch pattern beyond the curved part of the edges. The leak also reveals a new color option, noticeably darker than the green we saw last year.

Leaked OnePlus timeline suggests at least four new devices this year
A person holding the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus has a lot of different things in the oven right now, and a newly-leaked roadmap suggests there could be a new device in April, May, October, and November. The leak comes via Oneline Technology on Weibo and seems to confirm several expected launches, including the OnePlus 13 Mini as the OnePlus 13T.

The post lists the four devices as the OnePlus 13T, the Ace 5S, the OnePlus 14, and the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Pro. The tipster says the products are "temporarily" named and are likely to change, so the exact names aren't yet confirmed. If the company does go with the 13T naming scheme, it will be the first time since the OnePlus 10T released in 2022.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) could finally get its due processor upgrade
Someone holding the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, showing the back of the phone.

Motorola's flagship clamshell-style foldable, the Moto Razr Plus, is slated for a long-due upgrade in 2025. Latest rumors indicate the phone could get a top-tier Qualcomm chipset, unlike its predecessors that have stopped short of premium in the past.

According to a recent listing on the CPU benchmarking platform Geekbench (via PhoneArena), a device named "Motorola Razr Ultra" has cropped up with impressive CPU specs. That includes an eight-core CPU structure with two cores clocked at 4.32GHz and the other six at 3.53GHz.

