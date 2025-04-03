New foldable Motorola Razr Plus leak suggests it’s gunning for the Galaxy Z Flip

Table of Contents Table of Contents Motorola Razr Plus leaked marketing images What are the Motorola Razr Plus specs?

The Motorola Razr Plus has already leaked more than once ahead of its 2025 expected arrival and now it’s popped up again.

It appears that the new foldable smartphone from Moto is very much gunning for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Recommended Videos

The latest leaked images, courtesy of serial leakster Evan Blass, appear to be official marketing shots of the finished handset.

The handset, also known as the Moto Razr 60 Ultra to those outside of the US, shows us the rival to the Z Flip could be coming out punching.

Motorola Razr Plus leaked marketing images

That middle image is interesting as it appears to show someone recording tennis, with the flip being used to display the action to the person being filmed. It’s reminiscent of dedicated home video cameras where the screen could be flipped to show what’s being filmed, like a super selfie setup.

The left image shows a closer look at the hinge system in place, to make the fold not only malleable but also strong. The complexity of this is reassuring, although how that affects the screen setup is less clear from this shot alone.

That photo on the right shows us the closed phone being used to access apps in the folded down format.

What’s perhaps more interesting is what has not been shown. That’s the entire internal screen folded out into one large display. How that will look, in terms of seamlessness between halves on the fold line, remains to be seen. Perhaps it will simply be identical to last year’s 2024 model?

More clearly shown, is that there will be a selection of color options available including black, red, silver and a burnt orange.

What are the Motorola Razr Plus specs?

Based on previous leaks this foldable handset is expected to arrive in 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC backed by up to 128Gb of RAM and a 4,275mAh battery.

The screen should be the same internal 6.9-inch display as last year’s model.

The launch date is expected to be around June, based on the 2024 model coming out in June last year.