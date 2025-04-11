Proton Mail brings offline email support to Android users

Proton Mail just made managing your inbox a lot more flexible on the go, especially when you’re stuck without internet. The encrypted email service has rolled out a redesigned Android app that finally brings full offline support, which means you can now read, draft, and search through emails on Android 3without needing a live connection.

Until now, Proton Mail users on Android were locked into an online-only experience. That means being unable to open old messages without being connected, something iOS owners have been able to do for some time. The new update changes that by caching emails directly on your device and syncing any changes once you’re back online. That means you can respond to messages, search through old threads, and create email drafts without interruption.

Offline access has been available on other secure email platforms for a while, but Proton’s implementation is designed to keep your data protected even when stored locally. The app still uses zero-access encryption, meaning Proton still can’t read your emails, even on your phone.

The new version of the app also introduces a slicker interface and faster performance across the board. It’s currently rolling out through the Play Store, so not all users will see the update right away. But once it hits your device, you’ll be able to check your inbox in airplane mode, draft replies on the subway, or scroll through emails during a camping trip with zero bars.

So if you’re planning to go off the grid this summer on a road trip, know that you’re good to go with Proton Mail, which can at least give you some peace of mind that your email isn’t being compromised while remaining locally available on your device.