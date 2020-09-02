  1. News

Rocket Lab given go ahead to launch rockets from U.S. soil

By

Rocket Lab has been granted a Launch Operator License by the Federal Aviation Administration, paving the way for its first mission from U.S. soil at Wallops Island, Virginia.

Up to now, the private spaceflight company has been launching from a site in New Zealand, but the permission granted by the FAA will enable Rocket Lab to increase its frequency of launches and serve more customers, including U.S. government agencies that would rather launch from American soil.

News of the FAA’s green light comes just a couple of days after Rocket Lab’s first launch since a mission failure in July when a mid-air complication resulted in the loss of an Electron rocket and its payload of seven satellites.

In a tweet, Rocket Lab described the FAA’s license as “a major step toward the first Electron launches from U.S. soil.”

The FAA’s decision to grant Rocket Lab a Launch Operator License means the company can carry out multiple launches from its recently built Launch Complex-2 (LC-2) site for the next five years without having to apply for a new launch-specific license for each mission.

Rocket Lab said that the simplified form of licensing “enables streamlined access to space for U.S. government smallsats,” adding that across its three launch pads — two in New Zealand and one in the U.S. — it will now be able to carry out up to 130 launches annually.

Among the first Electron launches from LC-2 will be a moon mission for NASA as part of the U.S. space agency’s Artemis program, though the company is yet to offer any dates for when the first rockets will lift off from

Rocket Lab started life in 2006 with the aim of making it in the rideshare market for smallsat launches. SpaceX recently launched such a service with its Falcon 9 rocket, while Virgin Orbit is also working toward a similar goal.

Like SpaceX, Rocket Lab is working on the development of a reusable rocket system to help it reduce operating costs. But whereas SpaceX’s system brings the first-stage booster down in a controlled landing shortly after launch, Rocket Lab is planning to use a helicopter with a grappling hook to pluck a falling booster out of the sky as it floats back to Earth with a parachute soon after launch. The company recently demonstrated the maneuver in a test run using a dummy rocket.

Editors' Recommendations

Marvel at this stunning footage of SpaceX’s latest rocket landing

falcon 9 rocket reuse spacex landing

Rocket Lab back in business after first launch since July mission failure

rocket lab achieves first launch since july mission failure aug 2020

Watch SpaceX nail its first on-shore rocket landing in five months

watch spacex nail first on shore rocket landing in five months

How to watch SpaceX attempt first onshore rocket landing since March

SES-10 Launch - world's first reflight of an orbital class rocket

Garmin connect is down again for second time in two months

garmin instinct vivoactive 3 smartwatches best buy deals labor day sales 2020 front close face 768x479 c w 5 720x720

CenturyLink subscribers report widespread internet outages

centurylink internet service outage logo

8th-generation iPad will reportedly look like the iPad Pro, ditch Touch ID

Ubisoft apologizes for raised fist symbol in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad

Marvel’s Avengers beta test draws more than 6 million players

U.S. trademark hints at upcoming Western release for Persona 5 Scramble

Crew Dragon astronauts talk about historic mission in new NASA podcast

spacex nasa crew dragon return mission weather afs 8 101

China’s new tech export rules could further complicate TikTok’s U.S. sale

digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

You can now watch a few Netflix original shows and movies without a subscription

The Netflix logo on a smartphone

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential makes it easy to tell time, even for the groggy

The Motorola One 5G brings great value and 5G support to the midrange