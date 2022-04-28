 Skip to main content
  1. News

Watch SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts arrive at their new home in space

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts have safely boarded the International Space Station (ISS) after a 16-hour ride to the orbiting laboratory — the fastest Crew Dragon trip to the facility yet.

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, together with Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency, traveled to the ISS aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft, docking with the facility 260 miles above Earth on Wednesday, April 27, at just after 7:35 p.m. ET (4:35 p.m. PT).

NASA livestreamed the autonomous docking process, and also the moment when the new crewmembers entered the ISS through the connecting hatch. Waiting to greet them were the current seven-person ISS crew from the U.S., Germany, and Russia.

Just this morning, the four #Crew4 astronauts were launching from @NASAKennedy. Now they&#39;re being greeted by the crew of the @Space_Station. Watch as they enter their new digs. pic.twitter.com/nifrIHBo5f

&mdash; NASA (@NASA) April 28, 2022

The Crew-4 mission got underway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket powering the astronauts into orbit in a spectacular night launch. The mission marked the fourth flight for the first-stage booster, and the first use of this particular Crew Dragon spacecraft, named “Freedom” by the crew.

With 11 people now aboard the space station, the facility will feel more crowded than usual. However, some space will open up soon when the four Crew-3 astronauts return to Earth in the coming days following a six-month stint in space.

The Crew-4 mission is SpaceX’s fifth flight to the ISS involving professional astronauts and comes nearly two years after the first one that saw Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ride a Crew Dragon to the station in a test mission. Other crewed flights using SpaceX’s capsule include NASA’s first private astronaut mission to the ISS earlier this month, and last year’s orbital space trip involving four private citizens.

The Crew-4 astronauts will spend the next six months living aboard the orbiting outpost, performing science experiments, conducting spacewalks, and gazing out of the window at the incredible views of Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia calls out AMD about GPU drivers. Is it hypocritical?

GPU inside the MSI Aegis RS 12.

NASA’s Mars drone captures cool shots of rover landing gear

The landing gear from Perseverance's descent to Mars in 2021.

Everything you need to know about the new PlayStation Plus

Sony's PlayStation Plus logo in yellow against a grey background.

The best Powerbeats Pro alternatives

JLab Epic Air Sport

The best alternatives to Twitter

A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.

When is the best time to buy a TV?

Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

The best business laptops

Shining Girls review: Crimes of the past (and future)

Elisabeth Moss looks up in Shining Girls.

Best Nespresso deals for April 2022

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Meta wants its next VR headset to replace your laptop

Oculus Quest VR Headset

Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $76 today

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Greener techniques could help find rare minerals for phones

Man looking at notifications on his iPhone 12.

Best Apple Watch deals for April 2022

best apple watch deals