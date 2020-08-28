  1. News

SpaceX will carry Masten lunar lander to the moon in 2022

By

SpaceX has another mission to the moon, as it has been contracted to deliver a lunar lander as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. It will deliver the lander from another private company, Masten Space Systems, which will explore the moon’s south pole in a mission set to launch in late 2022.

The MM1 mission aims to investigate the moon’s pole with a lander equipped with scientific instruments and other payloads from commercial space companies. The poles of the moon are known to host water ice in shadowed areas that form cold traps, and this could be an important resource for future crewed lunar exploration. As well as NASA instruments which will be carried by Masten’s XL-1, the company says it will also provide opportunities for other commercial partners to send payloads to the moon as part of this mission.

Illustration of of Masten's XL-1 lunar lander
Illustration of Masten’s XL-1 lunar lander on the surface of the moon Masten Space Systems

The contract does not state which vehicle SpaceX will use to deliver the payload — presumably, the aim is to use the upcoming Starship, but this hasn’t been confirmed — but Masten says it is happy to have SpaceX on board.

“Having SpaceX’s proven launch success behind us is not only great for us, but it’s great for our customers,” Masten chief executive officer, Sean Mahoney, said in a statement. “We share a common vision with SpaceX and that makes this more than a partnership. It’s more like a dream team.”

This adds Masten to a roster of lunar mission which will make use of SpaceX technology for traveling to the moon, including another NASA CLPS mission from Intuitive Machines. NASA says that by inviting commercial partners to participate in lunar missions under the CLPS program, it aims to advance the scientific exploration of the moon and to build a commercial industry around lunar resources and exploration.

“We are thrilled to be launching Masten’s Mission One to the Moon in 2022,” SpaceX senior director of commercial sales Stephanie Bednarek said in the statement. “SpaceX was founded upon the goal of extending humanity’s reach beyond Earth, and it’s exciting to take part in a mission with many partners who share the same vision.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch ULA launch a spy satellite on its awesome Delta IV rocket

how to watch ula launch its awesome delta iv rocket on friday

How to watch SpaceX attempt first onshore rocket landing since March

SES-10 Launch - world's first reflight of an orbital class rocket

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps will go to space aboard Boeing Starliner

nasa astronaut jeanette epps will go to space aboard boeing starliner

Follow NASA’s Perseverance rover in real time as it heads toward Mars

nasa app shows location of perseverance rover on trip to mars solarsystem

YouTube reveals why it’s been removing far more videos than usual

YouTube

The iPhone 12 Pro Max may have a special mode for advanced night photography

huawei p40 pro plus vs apple iphone 11 samsung galaxy s20 ultra google pixel 4 camera shootout

Amazon’s new AR tool lets you fill a room with multiple virtual items

Apple TV+ could soon offer bonus AR content to boost subscriptions

Bill & Ted writers reveal Face the Music’s axed medieval scene and sequel ideas

2020 Republican National Convention Day 3: How to watch Mike Pence

The DJI OM 4 is a smartphone gimbal with drone-like tracking

dji om 4 smartphone gimbal lifestyle1

Elon Musk says we’re about to get a live look at the Neuralink brain-chip device

Elon Musk

What you need to know about Epic Games’ feud with Apple (and Google)

fortnite removed from google play store android

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

Google’s Nest Hub will soon act as a concierge for your next hotel stay