  1. News

Weather looks good for SpaceX Crew Dragon return, despite hurricane Isaias

By

NASA and SpaceX plan to go ahead with the return mission for the brand new Crew Dragon capsule from the International Space Station on Saturday, August 1, although a hurricane off the Florida coast could necessitate a delay to the mission if it moves closer to the landing sites.

Earlier this week, there had been concerns that a tropical cyclone developing in the Caribbean could necessitate a delay of the mission. The issue is that high winds can cause problems during splashdown procedures, so the NASA team require wind speeds of less than 15 feet per second, or 10 miles an hour, to give the go-ahead for the departure of the Crew Dragon from the space station.

However, the latest briefing from the Air Force 45th Weather Squadron indicated that the mission was safe to go ahead. NASA says that it is continuing to monitor Hurricane Isaias, which is moving close to the Florida coast, and it will evaluate whether the weather will affect the chosen landing sites off the Florida coast. The agency will make a final decision about whether the mission should go ahead nearer to the planned undocking time.

“Conditions remain ‘Go’ at several of the needed target locations for splashdown and recovery off the Florida coast on Sunday aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon ‘Endeavour’ spacecraft,” NASA wrote in a blog post. “NASA and SpaceX will make a decision on a primary splashdown target approximately 6 hours before undocking Saturday.”

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley (right) participate in a test of the Crew Dragon capsule
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley (right) participate in a test of the Crew Dragon capsule on Monday, March 20, 2020, at a SpaceX processing facility on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The Demo-2 mission was successfully launched on Saturday, May 30, 2020. NASA

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed on Twitter that the mission looked good to go ahead as scheduled. “Teams from @NASA and @SpaceX remain GO with plans to bring @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken home to Earth on Sunday afternoon,” he wrote. “We will continue to monitor weather before undocking Saturday night.”

SpaceX, NASA’s commercial partner which designed and built the Crew Dragon craft, also confirmed that plans for the mission were going ahead, with the same time and date of 7:34 p.m. ET on August 1 planned for undocking of the craft from the International Space Station.

If you want to watch the undocking and splashdown, we’ve got all the details on how to watch the events live.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA reveals how Perseverance is doing as it hurtles toward Mars

The Perseverance rover launches atop an Atlas V rocket

How to watch NASA astronauts return to Earth on the SpaceX Crew Dragon

artist's concept of a SpaceX Crew Dragon docking with the International Space Station

NASA: Perseverance rover spacecraft suffers minor communications issue

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket, carrying NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter, sits on the pad at Space Launch Complex 41

SpaceX Crew Dragon splashdown faces possible weather delay

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley (front) participating in SpaceX's flight simulator.

Meet the engineer who let a robot barber shave him with a straight razor

Robot barber 1

Google Maps reminds you to wear a mask in new update

man checking phone with mask on

Nintendo will fix a game-breaking bug in Paper Mario: The Origami King

Play Jeopardy and many more games on your Google Assistant smart display

A useful bug became a feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s latest update

The Outer Worlds adding its first expansion, Peril on Gorgon

CD Projekt Red says there won’t be a Cyberpunk 2077 beta following email scam

cyberpunk 2077 release date trailer news hands on 2692

Scientists revive 100-million-year-old microbes, insist it’s totally safe

Under the water

The Epic Games Store finally begins its rollout of player achievements

best games like minecraft ark survival evolved

Verizon expands rural internet options with LTE Home Internet

Epic Games Founder Tim Sweeney targets Apple over developer fees