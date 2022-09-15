 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Tattooing could be pain-free thanks to new needle tech

Trevor Mogg
By

Depending on your tolerance for pain, getting a tattoo can be an uncomfortable experience.

But new technology developed by scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology could be about to change that.

A team led by chemical engineer Mark Prausnitz has created a low-cost skin patch containing microscopic needles smaller than a grain of sand. Each of the so-called “microneedles” act like a pixel and so can be arranged in different patterns. Each one is then filled with ink before being pressed onto the skin a single time to transfer the design, with no pain or bleeding involved. The process can even be self-administered.

Tattoos created by microneedle technology.While the patch could clearly present a welcome breakthrough for folks keen on getting a cosmetic tattoo but who are currently put off by the pain, the team actually began its research with another group in mind — medical patients.

“We’ve miniaturized the needle so that it’s painless, but still effectively deposits tattoo ink in the skin,” Prausnitz said in an article about the new patch, adding that due to the ease of administration, it can also make medical tattoos more accessible.

Medical tattoos can be used to cover up scars, guide repeated cancer radiation treatments, and restore nipples after breast surgery. They can also take the place of bracelets to function as health monitors, alerting doctors to serious conditions such as diabetes, epilepsy, or allergies.

Prausnitz’s team has for a long time been researching microneedles for vaccine delivery and has also started working on using the tattoos to help animal organizations identify spayed and neutered pets. But it’s the patches’ suitability for cosmetic tattoos that’s been gaining the most attention.

“We saw this as an opportunity to leverage our work on microneedle technology to make tattoos more accessible,” Prausnitz said. “While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed onto the skin and does not hurt.”

Tattoo artists needn’t worry about the patches taking their jobs, as they appear geared more toward small, simple designs rather than elaborate ones that require a lot of skill and time.

Prausnitz makes a similar point. “The goal isn’t to replace all tattoos, which are often works of beauty created by tattoo artists,” he said. “Our goal is to create new opportunities for patients, pets, and people who want a painless tattoo that can be easily administered.”

Editors' Recommendations

Themis Smart Mirror analyzes skin and stress levels to promote wellness

themis smart mirror analyzes skin stress ces 2021 careos welcome

Your next therapy dog could be a biomimetic robot

MiRo-E biomimetic robot along with therapy dog Tallulah

We could soon be coughing into our phones to see if we have COVID-19

google search can now teach you how to pronounce tricky words speaker phone

Sniffer dogs could detect COVID-19 days before symptoms occur

sniffer dogs detecting covid 19 in people is a thing dog training

AMD steals Intel’s spotlight with new Ryzen 7000 release date

AMD Ryzen processor render.

Intel Arc is finally here, and it’s cheaper than AMD and Nvidia

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.

Airbnb to test ‘anti-party tech’ to stop disruptive events

Airbnb app

American Airlines to buy 20 of Boom’s supersonic passenger jets

Boom Supersonic's Overture supersonic jet.

Intel’s forgotten Arc A580 takes on the RTX 3050 — but who wins?

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Intel Raptor Lake boosts performance, but the requirements are staggering

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

The key to fixing your bad Wi-Fi connection may finally be here

Checking a Wi-Fi router and internet connection on a phone.

Intel Arc A380 can be overclocked to 3.1GHz — but is it worth the effort?

Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.

Apple finally allows you to repair your own MacBook

Someone repairing the inside of a MacBook with a small screwdriver.