  1. News

This cool space station video will put a smile on your face

Trevor Mogg
By

Microgravity conditions aboard the International Space Station allow visiting astronauts to glide effortlessly around the orbiting outpost as they move from module to module.

For a bit of fun, SpaceX’s four Crew-2 astronauts, plus NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, recently set the camera rolling for a skit where all five fly to their private stations one after the other before finishing up with a carefully choreographed group wave.

#Crew2: battle stations! OK we were scrambling to our crew quarters, and we don&#39;t fly so actively to bed: this is our only private space in the whole spaceship! #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/7KWF2jkZY9

&mdash; Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) November 4, 2021

The private stations are essentially small cubicles where astronauts can go to rest, catch up on communications with family and friends back on Earth, and also sleep.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who appears first in the video, said that they don’t usually fly to their private stations in such dramatic fashion, with each astronaut choosing their own time to end the day.

Pesquet is part of the Crew-2 mission that also includes Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough, and Akihiko Hoshide. They’re approaching the end of their six-month stint in space and are expected to return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming days.

They’ll be replaced by the four Crew-3 astronauts who are currently set for launch on Monday, November 8. The Crew-3 mission has been hit by several delays caused by poor weather conditions and a minor medical issue involving one of the crewmembers.

During his time in space, Pesquet has been highly active on social media, sharing his impressive Earth images and also introducing the station’s main modules in a series of insightful videos.

The Crew-3 members have also been working on a slew of science experiments, while also enjoying some relaxing moments during mealtimes and special events.

For a closer look at how astronauts work, rest, and play on the ISS, check out this collection of videos made over the years by the astronauts themselves. And yes, one of them explains how a space toilet works.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch NASA test its autonomous mini rover ahead of lunar mission

A NASA engineer working on one of its mini rovers.

DJI Mavic 3 hands-on review: The long-awaited return of the king

dji mavic 3 hands on review 18 of 21

DJI Mavic 3 roars to the scene with dual-cam Hasselblad camera

dji mavic 3 roars scene with dual cam hasselblad camera lifestyle 5of 9

NASA and SpaceX try to figure out spacecraft launch and landing

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

AMD Zen 4D rumored to repeat the success of Intel’s Alder Lake hybrid design

amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su

Best Black Friday server deals for November 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

The best home security cameras for 2021

How to watch NASA launch SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts to the ISS

watch spacex reuse falcon 9 booster for record seventh time launch

Back 4 Blood Swarm guide: Tips for playing PvP as Ridden or the Cleaners

Back 4 Blood Cleaners attacking Retch.

Do old Joy-Cons work with the new Nintendo Switch OLED?

Original Switch next to Switch OLED.

What’s new in Battlefield 2042, and what did we like and dislike about the beta?

A World War 2 plane flies over Battlefield 2042's robots.

Everything we know about Elden Ring

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

Stuck in a time loop: The best TV episodes and movies that keep repeating the same day

Andy Samberg lying on a chair by the pool with Cristin Milioti in a scene from Palm Springs.