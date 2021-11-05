This cool space station video will put a smile on your face

Microgravity conditions aboard the International Space Station allow visiting astronauts to glide effortlessly around the orbiting outpost as they move from module to module.

For a bit of fun, SpaceX’s four Crew-2 astronauts, plus NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, recently set the camera rolling for a skit where all five fly to their private stations one after the other before finishing up with a carefully choreographed group wave.

#Crew2: battle stations! OK we were scrambling to our crew quarters, and we don't fly so actively to bed: this is our only private space in the whole spaceship! #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/7KWF2jkZY9 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) November 4, 2021

The private stations are essentially small cubicles where astronauts can go to rest, catch up on communications with family and friends back on Earth, and also sleep.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who appears first in the video, said that they don’t usually fly to their private stations in such dramatic fashion, with each astronaut choosing their own time to end the day.

Pesquet is part of the Crew-2 mission that also includes Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough, and Akihiko Hoshide. They’re approaching the end of their six-month stint in space and are expected to return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming days.

They’ll be replaced by the four Crew-3 astronauts who are currently set for launch on Monday, November 8. The Crew-3 mission has been hit by several delays caused by poor weather conditions and a minor medical issue involving one of the crewmembers.

During his time in space, Pesquet has been highly active on social media, sharing his impressive Earth images and also introducing the station’s main modules in a series of insightful videos.

The Crew-3 members have also been working on a slew of science experiments, while also enjoying some relaxing moments during mealtimes and special events.

For a closer look at how astronauts work, rest, and play on the ISS, check out this collection of videos made over the years by the astronauts themselves. And yes, one of them explains how a space toilet works.

Editors' Recommendations