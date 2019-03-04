Share

Looking for a 15.6-inch laptop that is stylish, thin, and light, but also has enough power under the hood for playing games like Fortnite? You might want to check out the XPS 15 9570, as Walmart is currently running a sale on an older GTX 1050 Ti variant of the popular Dell notebook, cutting its price down to less than $1,000.

The Dell XPS 15 currently on sale at Walmart usually retails for $1,100, but this latest deal brings it down to $970. It comes configured with a super-fast 256GB PCIe solid-state-drive, and powering the package is the four-core Intel Core i5-8300H processor. Combined with a total of 8GB RAM, this makes it an excellent choice for gaming, as well as serious multitasking and general web browsing.

In addition to internals that make for an excellent gaming package, the Dell XPS 15 features an Infinity Edge display. With a screen brightness of up to 400 nits, its slim bezels that give you more room to see all the action when gaming. Like its smaller sibling, the XPS 13, it features a brushed aluminum design that carries over to a carbon-fiber interior, which helps make the laptop very light and compact.

We reviewed a similar variant of this model in mid-2018 and praised its superb display and industrial design. We also liked the gaming performance, finding that it had everything needed to play games at medium and high settings.

The Dell XPS 15 joins several other gaming laptops currently being discounted at Walmart. The list includes the Asus ROG Strix Hero II, the Dell G5 gaming laptop, or the HP Omen 15. All of these are excellent choices for playing and enjoying the latest AAA games. For those who like customization, some sale models even come with options to upgrade the RAM and solid-state drives.

Considering that laptops with Nvidia’s latest RTX 20-series graphics cards are now only hitting the market, you can expect to see more deals on last year’s laptops with GTX graphics moving forward. We have a guide for the best gaming laptops right here to help you out in all of your purchasing decisions. And remember, if you are looking for more great sales, feel free to check out our curated best deals page.