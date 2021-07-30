  1. News

Watch highlights of Rocket Lab’s spectacular night launch

By

Rocket Lab successfully launched a small satellite for the U.S. military on Thursday, July 29. The mission was the first since a failed effort in May 2021 when its Electron failed to reach orbit, resulting in the loss of two satellites.

Back on track, the launch provider’s workhorse Electron rocket blasted off from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula at 6 p.m. local time, deploying the satellite a short while later.

The night launch offered some spectacular visuals from the booster-based camera, which you can enjoy in the video below. The sequence also shows the separation of the first and second stages, and the immediate ignition of the single Rutherford engine on the second stage (nine of these are used to power the first stage). Keep watching for the fleeting fairing separation and, a short while later, the jettison of the battery that powers elements of the engine (a new battery is automatically deployed immediately after).

Electron carried to low-Earth orbit a single Air Force Research Laboratory-sponsored demonstration satellite called Monolith in what was Rocket Lab’s second mission for the United States Space Force.

“Monolith will demonstrate the use of a deployable sensor, where the sensor’s mass is a substantial fraction of the total mass of the spacecraft, changing the spacecraft’s dynamic properties and testing ability to maintain spacecraft attitude control,” Rocket Lab said. “Analysis from the use of a deployable sensor aims to enable the use of smaller satellite buses when building future deployable sensors such as weather satellites, thereby reducing the cost, complexity, and development timelines.”

Thursday’s mission marks a return to normal service for Rocket Lab after it lost an Electron rocket in a launch failure on May 15. While the first stage of the mission proceeded as expected, the engine cut out during the second stage and the rocket failed to reach orbit, leading to the loss of both it and the payload. Thursday’s mission, however, went precisely to plan, with Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck describing it as a “perfect launch.”

The mission was Rocket Lab’s fourth launch of the year and its 21st Electron mission overall.

Besides its work as a small-satellite launch provider, Rocket Lab is also working on building Neutron, a new, more powerful rocket geared toward “mega-constellation deployment, interplanetary missions, and human spaceflight.” It’s part of efforts to better compete with another commercial spaceflight company, SpaceX. Like its rival, Rocket Lab also wants to develop a reusable rocket system, though its proposed method for bringing the booster back to terra firma differs significantly to SpaceX’s.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA delays Boeing’s Starliner test flight — here’s how to watch

A graphic rendering of the Boeing Starliner orbiting Earth.

ISS scare as new module’s thrusters suddenly fire up

International Space Station

Everything AMD’s new AM5 socket reveals about Zen 4

Render of an AMD Ryzen chip.

Everything announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase

A cat sits in a dark tunnel in Stray.

Everything we expect to see from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in August

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event

How to do two-way Zoom calling on an Amazon Fire TV Cube

Photo of people on a Zoom call using a Fire TV Cube.

Microsoft just made testing out the new Windows 11 features easier

Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda expansion launches in August

Black Panther in War for Wakanda.

Your old Kindle e-reader will lose internet connectivity later this year

Guy in van with Kindle Paperwhite

Free New Pokémon Snap DLC adds three new courses and 20 Pokémon

new pokemon snap dlc

Latest PlayStation 5 software beta adds M.2 SSD support

PlayStation 5 side view

Apple shows how to shoot ‘otherworldly’ night mode shots on the iPhone

iphone 12 camera

Watch Jeff Bezos cause audience chuckles in 2000 talk about going to space

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin