Watch highlights of SpaceX Crew-3’s arrival at the space station

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts have arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) following a 10-hour rocket and spacecraft ride from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft carrying NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, plus Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA), docked with the ISS at 6:32 p.m. ET (3:32 p.m. PT).

The crew will soon enter the space station through the hatch and greet the current inhabitants — NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos’ Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov — as they enter the orbiting outpost.

Below are the main highlights of the Crew Dragon’s approach to the ISS. We’ll add more clips once the crew has entered the station.

For highlights of the Crew-3 rocket launch and early stages of the journey, check out this Digital Trends article.

First up, an awesome view of the spacecraft with Earth in the background, captured by a camera on the space station:

📺 @Space_Station update: coverage resumed on #ESAwebTV2 of #Crew3&#39;s journey, with docking now expected around 23:32 GMT/00:32 CET this evening.
👉 https://t.co/t81kpLQk56#CosmicKiss😘 pic.twitter.com/nniuZaWHuI

&mdash; ESA (@esa) November 11, 2021

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer sends a message from Crew Dragon Endurance as the four astronauts approach the ISS:

Crew-3 checks in after catching sight of the @space_station ahead of docking, now targeted for 6:33 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/Po532uBhc4

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021

An amazing view of the Crew Dragon as it nears the ISS:

Some nice views of #Crew3 #CrewDragon coming in, as it approaches the @Space_Station. Docking expected 23:32 GMT/00:32 CET. Watch live on #NASAtv 👉https://t.co/muuLbzBZtz #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/txVyWL6gRx

&mdash; ESA (@esa) November 11, 2021

The view from the Crew Dragon looking toward the space station’s docking ring, captured moments before the docking:

View looking the &#39;other way&#39;, from @SpaceX #CrewDragon of the @Space_Station and docking ring, at a distance of 5 m. pic.twitter.com/xtigUaxZCO

&mdash; ESA (@esa) November 11, 2021

The Crew-3 astronauts celebrate as the Crew Dragon docks with the space station:

The #CrewDragon spacecraft carrying ESA astronaut @astro_matthias and his NASA colleagues docked at the @Space_Station at 23:32 GMT, 11 November (00:32 CET, 12 November), marking the official start of Matthias&#39;s #CosmicKiss mission 👉 https://t.co/gfOe0vcnTK pic.twitter.com/uHPsV4iKf2

&mdash; ESA (@esa) November 11, 2021

Checks are now underway to confirm the success of the docking process. Once that is complete, some pressurization procedures need to be completed. After that, the astronauts will be given clearance to transfer to the ISS. We’ll add footage of the arrival later, so be sure to check back.

SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission, operated in partnership with NASA, is the third operational flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth crewed orbital flight following the first one using the SpaceX vehicle last summer. This mission also takes the number of people visiting space to more than 600, with ESA’s Matthias Maurer officially the 600th person to achieve the feat.

