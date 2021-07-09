  1. News

Watch the final space shuttle launch on its 10th anniversary

By

NASA this week marked the 10th anniversary of the final space shuttle launch, which took place on July 8, 2011.

The space agency on Thursday reposted a video of the launch of mission STS-135 from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space in Florida. Aboard the space shuttle Atlantis were NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson, Doug Hurley, Sandy Magnus, and Rex Walheim.

“Ten years ago, Atlantis rose from the launch pad on a plume of fire and parted the high clouds on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) and to its place in history,” NASA said in a message accompanying the video. “The 11:29 a.m. ET lift-off on July 8, 2011, marked the last time a space shuttle would climb from Kennedy’s seaside launch complex to soar toward the heavens.”

The mission lasted 12 days and 18 hours and involved the crew delivering supplies and equipment to the ISS.

The first space shuttle launch took place in 1981, with more than 350 astronauts from 16 countries flying aboard one of the five shuttles in 135 missions over the next 30 years. The spacecraft traveled more than 540 million miles during its time and carried some 2,000 experiments to space. It also played an important role in the construction of the ISS.

Despite its many successes, the space shuttle program also suffered several tragedies, with seven astronauts dying aboard Challenger when its external fuel tank exploded during launch in January 1986, and another seven astronauts losing their lives aboard Columbia when the spacecraft broke apart as it entered Earth’s atmosphere at the end of a mission in February 2003.

In the end, safety concerns and ballooning costs prompted the closure of the space shuttle program.

NASA had to wait almost a decade before it could launch astronauts from U.S. soil again, with private space transportation company SpaceX enabling domestic launches with its reusable Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. The first astronauts to fly in the Crew Dragon were Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in a test mission last year.

“With a merging of technology and tears, the final chapter in the 30-year history of space shuttle flights has been written,” NASA said shortly after Atlantis returned home nearly 10 years ago. “For all who have worked to send these first-of-a-kind engineering marvels to space and return them to Earth, all who have flown aboard them, and all who have simply watched with awe and pride as they flew, space shuttle Atlantis’ STS-135 mission was an emotional end of an era.”

Editors' Recommendations

New Windows 11 build improves the Start Menu, makes experience ‘even better’

Windows 11 is displayed on a laptop screen. The laptop is on a desk flanked by a task lamp and vase with flowers.

Microsoft might be working on an Nvidia DLSS competitor for Xbox and Windows

Xbox Game Pass games on Windows 11.

Qualcomm and Asus have made their own ultimate Android phone

The Asus Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE might be delayed, but rumors shed light on spec details

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Space station crew member finds a surprising use for binder clips

The International Space Station.

Watch the enormous 3D cat that’s been turning heads in Tokyo

A giant 3D cat on a billboard display in Tokyo.

TikTok Resumes makes it easy to apply for jobs via the app

digital trends live episode 418 tiktok phone in hand

New reports confirm the next MacBook Pro to drop the controversial Touch Bar

Touch bar on the MacBook Pro.

This modded Sega Dreamcast is actually a stealth, AMD-powered gaming PC

sega dreamcast stealth gaming pc mini

Nvidia might be working on the RTX 3080 Super, but there’s a catch

razer blade 15 microsoft black friday 2019 stealth 13 04445 1920x1272

Red Dead Online’s new Blood Money update will not be paywalled

Three characters in Red Dead Online.

Among Us gets a physical release packs with crewmate plush and more extras

Among Us

Thor: Love and Thunder — everything we know about the Marvel phase 4 movie

thor: ragnarok