Cool tech, hot deal: save 10% on the TORRAS COOLiFY series

Summer is creeping up fast, and if you’re already dreading the sweaty commutes, outdoor get-togethers, or those personal temperature spikes, it’s time to rethink your approach to beating the heat. It’s time to take a break from the clunky fans and questionably effective cooling towels. The TORRAS COOLiFY lineup will keep you genuinely cool: Style, tech, and now, a sweet 10% discount exclusive to Digital Trends readers.

The Personal AC That Moves With You 

Let’s break it down. The COOLiFY Air, COOLiFY 2S, and COOLiFY Cyber are wearable air conditioners that rest comfortably around your neck and deliver cool air directly where you need it. These aren’t your average neck fans. Using advanced semiconductor cooling (some models are powered by TORRAS’s signature Coology technology) these devices can lower the temperature on your skin in seconds. That’s right: actual cool, not just “eh, I guess this breeze helps.”

Each model has its own perks. The COOLiFY Air is ultra-lightweight and ergonomic, making it perfect for walks, workouts, or everyday errands. The 2S adds multiple cooling modes and a longer-lasting battery. And the Cyber? That one cranks things up with enhanced airflow and futuristic design that would make Tony Stark jealous.

Smart Tech for the Heat Season 

Whether you’re gearing up for music festivals, prepping for long travel days, or just need a way to stay cool on your daily commute, the COOLiFY lineup is a practical addition to your summer toolkit. These hands-free fans are ideal for city dwellers, hikers, and anyone who works or plays outside. And for those dealing with hot flashes or heat sensitivity, they provide immediate relief without drawing attention.

Their discreet design and whisper-quiet operation make them more than a seasonal novelty. They’re a legit solution for anyone tired of sweating through high temps without options.

Save 10% With Our Exclusive Deal 

Now for the part that makes this even cooler: Digital Trends readers get 10% off the TORRAS COOLiFY Air, COOLiFY 2S, and COOLiFY Cyber. Just use code MAYCOOL25 at checkout via .

Offer valid May 16 to May 26, so don’t sit on it.

Stay Cool, Stay Moving

Smart, stylish, and engineered to actually work, TORRAS COOLiFY fans are the go-to summer gadget you didn’t know you needed. If you’re shopping for a gift or investing in your own personal comfort, now’s the time.

and use code MAYCOOL25 before it expires!

