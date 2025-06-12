I tried an e-bike for the first time and now I’m hooked

Before this year, I’d never even touched an e-bike before, and the thought of riding one was never on my radar. With life already in constant motion thanks to two toddlers, biking wasn’t something I ever considered adding to the mix.

I’d always assumed e-bikes were for hardcore commuters or serious cyclists, not someone like me. I wasn’t looking for a big lifestyle change. I just wanted a quicker way to get to the park so we’d have more time to play before dinner.

Ideally, I’d avoid pushing a double stroller and maybe even enjoy the ride myself. I didn’t really know what to expect that first time, but the second I started pedaling, it just felt easy. Not dramatic or overwhelming, just smoother than I thought it would be.

I had never even considered hauling my kids in a bike trailer before. The thought alone sounded exhausting. But with the Aventon Pace 4, I actually did it, and it felt surprisingly manageable.

What used to seem like a huge effort suddenly became a quick and efficient way for us to get to different parks around our neighborhood.

Instead of packing everyone into the car or convincing them to get into the stroller, we were cruising to the swings in no time, and having fun getting there too.

Understanding the ride modes

The Aventon Pace 4 offers three pedal assist levels — Eco, Sport, and Turbo — plus a throttle. With pedal assist, you still have to pedal, but the motor gives you a helpful boost based on the mode you’re in.

It makes everything feel easier and smoother, especially when you’re hauling kids.

The throttle is a separate feature that lets you press a small lever on the handlebar to make the bike go without pedaling at all. I found it super helpful for starting from a stop or giving my legs a break on longer rides, especially when pulling the trailer.

I typically stay in Eco mode because it gives just enough help to make rides smooth without using up too much battery. It’s perfect for casual cruising or when I’m towing the kids and we’re not in a rush.

Sport mode kicked things up a notch and became my go-to when I needed to move fast — like during a toddler meltdown when I just wanted to race home. Turbo was the real powerhouse.

I used it on big hills or when the trailer felt extra heavy, and it made those moments feel a lot more manageable.

I did notice that Sport and Turbo drain the battery more quickly, especially if I relied on the throttle. But having that power when I needed it made the bike feel like a tool I could trust to adapt to my day.

Terrain limitations

One limitation I did run into was terrain. The Pace 4 does great on pavement, bike paths, and even slightly bumpy or uneven roads. It handled dry grass fine too. But on gravel? Not a chance.

I attempted a short trail detour and had to hop off and walk the bike back. It simply isn’t built for loose gravel or off-road use, and the tires do not grip well in that setting.

That wasn’t a dealbreaker for me — most of our rides are on city or suburban streets — but it’s something to be aware of if you’re thinking of taking it anywhere rugged.

Setup and accessories

Putting the bike together was pretty straightforward. I’m not super handy, and with a little help from my husband and a YouTube video, I had it ready to go.

We also added a few accessories to make it more family-friendly, like a rear rack and front and rear fenders. Most of the add-ons were simple enough to install, but the rear fenders were a serious challenge.

There was one bolt on the underside of the bike that was especially difficult to remove, and it was almost stripped when we tried to take it off. Thankfully, the kit included a replacement, and once we swapped it out, we were able to finish the install.

Still, that part took more time and effort than expected. Once everything was in place, though, the fenders really helped keep the trailer and kids cleaner on muddy rides.

I have the bike in the color Mica, which looks sleek in person, but I do wish there were more color options to choose from. A few brighter or fun family-friendly shades would be nice, especially for a bike that gets so much everyday use.

Comfort on the go

I’ve done plenty of indoor rides — I used to take spin classes regularly and now have a Peloton at home, so I’m used to being on a bike. But I wasn’t sure how an outdoor cruiser-style e-bike would feel in comparison.

The Pace 4 surprised me with how smooth and comfortable it was for casual rides. The upright posture was easy on my back and shoulders, and the wide saddle felt comfortable throughout, even on longer trips with the trailer. It handled uneven pavement and neighborhood speed bumps with no issues.

It’s not meant for hardcore trails or rugged paths, but for daily rides and weekend adventures, the comfort totally holds up.

Everyday use and app experience

On the bike itself, the display shows your speed and battery level clearly, and switching between assist modes is just a tap of a button. I didn’t need to study a manual or fiddle with settings — everything was intuitive enough that I felt confident riding it right away.

I also used the Aventon app, which pairs with the bike via Bluetooth. I liked being able to adjust assist levels and track rides from my phone.

The speed boost feature, which unlocks a slightly faster top speed, was fun, but I did find it odd that it’s only accessible through the app and not directly from the bike itself.

The security features, like the motion alert and rear wheel lock, are nice extras, though I still recommend using a physical lock too. The app works well once you get used to it, but the interface could be simpler for people who just want quick access to the essentials.

Value and practical use

The Pace 4 is definitely priced higher than a traditional bike – starting at $1,799, but after using it regularly, I can see how the features and ride quality justify it.

I would recommend adding the fender kit and rack, which come in at $69.99 and $65.99 respectively, as these really added to the experience – but does mean the costs tops $1800.

For someone who’s just looking for a way to make everyday outings more fun and a little faster, it absolutely holds value.

It’s not something I’d use for every errand or to replace the car, but for getting the kids from one place to another quickly — and making it fun — it fits perfectly into our routine. It’s a break from the stroller grind, and honestly, the kids love the speed of the trailer just as much as I do.

Final thoughts

I wasn’t looking to overhaul my lifestyle or swap my SUV for a bike. I just wanted something that made getting outside with my kids easier and more fun. The Aventon Pace 4 gave us that. It’s quick, smooth and park runs and neighborhood rides feel like little mini adventures.

This bike surprised me in all the right ways. It’s not about being a “bike person.” It’s about finding small upgrades to everyday life, and this one genuinely delivered.

If you’re considering an e-bike, make sure you read our e-bike buying guide before you purchase one.