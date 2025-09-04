TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra goes bigger and bolder with eye-friendly screen

TCL has been making phones and tablets with its proprietary NXTPAPER display tech, which offers a paper-like, glare-free visual experience, for years. The latest from the brand is the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone, which comes equipped with the fourth-gen iteration of the eye-friendly screen and a bunch of AI-powered niceties, as well.

What’s this phone all about?

The star of the show is the 7.2-inch FHD+ display that offers a total of seven eye-care perks, such as zero flickering, blue light purification, reflection-free and anti-glare viewing, dim-light eye protection, circadian screen comfort, and TruePaper Restoration technology.

At the heart of this special 120Hz screen is the CPL (Circular Polarized Light) technology that relies on rotating light waves inspired by the interaction of natural light around us. Moreover, depending on the timing of the day, it automatically adjusts the brightness and screen temperature of the panel.

Recommended Videos

The overarching idea is to replicate the natural rhythm of light exposure, which supposedly helps with maintaining a healthy circadian routine. Morever, the brightness levels can dip as low as 2 nits to ensure the most comfortable nighttime screen-gazing experience.

The Max Ink mode, which is enabled via a dedicated key, also blocks notifications for a distraction-free reading experience. This time around, TCL is also adding a few AI tricks into the mix, which include AI Outline, AI Q&A, AI Audiobook, and AI Podcast for better comprehension, NXTPAPER 60 Ultra

The rest of the package

The TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. A 5,200mAh battery keeps the lights on, and it supports 33W wired fast charging, as well. The new TCL T-Pen Magic stylus further lifts the appeal with a paper-like notetaking experience

TCL has improved the camera array, too. The phone ships with a 50-megapixel main sensor, sitting alongside another 50-megapixel unit with OIS and a folded lens periscope architecture that delivers a 3x optical zoom output. The imaging hardware is rounded off by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies.

The asking price for TCL NXPAPER 60 Ultra has been set at EUR 499 for the base variant with 256GB storage, with bundled accessories in tow. The 512GB version will hit the shelves at EUR 549, but details on the US pricing and launch is yet to be confirmed.