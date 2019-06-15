Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook introduces comment ranking system, hoping to tame the dumpster fire

Georgina Torbet
By
facebook journalism grants login smartphone

Facebook is once again trying to address the dumpster fire that is public comments on its site.

As anyone who has moderated or even just browsed a Facebook page knows, the comments section on public posts is usually a cesspool of hatred, bigotry, spam, and irrelevance. Even by the (low) standards of the internet, Facebook comments are famously awful. And bad comments aren’t only unpleasant to read, they can also actually reduce the credibility of the content they are commenting on.

Now Facebook is introducing a new comment ranking system to attempt to tackle this problem. Comments on public posts made by Pages or people with many followers will be ranked, with the aim of showing the most relevant and highest quality comments at the top. To determine the quality of comments, Facebook will use data from four metrics:

  • Integrity signals, so comments which are against the Facebook community standards or which are click-baity or deliberately provocative will be ranked lower,
  • User surveys about comments, in which users can express opinions about what kind of content they do find useful in a comment,
  • Comment interactions, so comments that are liked, reacted to, and replied to are ranked higher, and
  • Poster controls, so the original poster of the content can hide or delete bad comments to rank them lower and engage with good comments to rank them higher.

This is far from the first time Facebook has tried to address the quality of comments. From new visual designs for comments to emoji comment reactions, the company has tried to improve the appearance of comment sections before. And an experiment with downvoting was an attempt to raise the quality of comments as well as their look.

But the problem with comments may run deeper than something a few cosmetic improvements or ranking algorithms can fix. Facebook has shown itself to be woefully inadequate to the task of moderating content on its platform, with hate speech being allowed to proliferate and fake news spreading like wildfire. The company has been hiring more human moderators but still tends to rely on A.I. for the majority of its moderation, and there are many types of negative content that A.I. can’t catch as it lacks understanding of social context.

The new comment ranking system may help to some extent, but until Facebook tackles the site-wide issues with its platform it will only be a band-aid over a deeper problem.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Stranger Things season 3 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Getting weird ads? Here’s how to find out what Instagram thinks you like

Instagram thinks it knows a few things about you, but how does it actually find that information? As the social network prepares to deliver ads from influencers that you don't follow, learn how to see what it gets right and wrong.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Kik-hero
Mobile

Whether you speak best with emojis, GIFs, or words, you can chat with Kik

The easy-to-use Kik has the look and feel of an SMS text messenger, but with plenty of appealing perks. With only a user name as an ID, Kik lets you exchange messages, photos, videos, sketches, emoji, and more with others on the platform.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Facebook says new Portal video-chat devices are coming in the fall

A Facebook executive has revealed the company is gearing up to refresh its video-calling smart displays later this year. The Portal and Portal+ devices launched to lukewarm reviews toward the end of last year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2b
Social Media

Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook when you've had a change of heart

Maybe you were a little too hasty blocking that one person on Facebook ... or maybe you just want to do a little spying to see what they're up to. Either way, you can fix the situation easily. Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook.
Posted By Alina Bradford
facebook sharing content profilepic algorithm
Social Media

Need a new Identity? Here's how to change your name on Facebook

There comes a time when everyone must change their online name for one reason or another. Check out our quick guide on how to change your name on Facebook in under five minutes without all the expected fuss or digital hoops to jump through.
Posted By Brandon Widder
facebook blood donation us rollout hub
Social Media

With its latest tool, Facebook is out for blood (donations, that is)

Facebook users in the U.S. will soon start seeing notifications when area blood centers are in need of donations. The newly expanded Facebook Blood Donation tool mixes alerts with details on where to donate, along with how to invite…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
zuckerberg deepfake tests facebook zuckdeepfake cropped
Social Media

Will this deepfake of a power-hungry Zuckerberg make Facebook rethink fake news?

Just how committed is Facebook to earlier statements on leaving deepfake videos intact but demoted? A fake video of Mark Zuckerberg proclaiming power over your data has lasted for four days on the platform.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Here's how to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for social syncing

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Alina Bradford
Social Media

These are the best ways to make your own animated GIF to share

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Facebook will pay to spy on you, but you can make more money elsewhere

Facebook's new Study app will track how you use your phone and provide that data to the social media giant. The company will even pay you for it — but likely not very much, especially compared to the market rate for your personal…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Zuckerberg may have known more about Facebook’s privacy scandal than we thought

In the midst of an ongoing investigation into Facebook's Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, a new report suggests that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have known about the company's much-criticized approach to privacy.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
snapchat store hot dog plush
Mobile

Bored with your Snapchat username? Here's how to change it

We've all been there. You're setting up a new account and just type in whatever pops into your head as a username. Then, later on, you realize that was a mistake. Here's how to change your Snapchat username.
Posted By Alina Bradford
snapchat offline data ads mem 2
Mobile

Get together with your buddies, talk, and play games with Snapchat's group chat

You can get your friends together for a good time, even if they are hundreds of miles away, by starting up a group chat on Snapchat. Here's how to make a group chat on Snapchat and get the party started.
Posted By Alina Bradford
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Tesla screens may support YouTube with next software update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today at E3 that the infotainment screens will support YouTube video streaming very soon. This most likely lines up with the latest software update that is expected later this year.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski