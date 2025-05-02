 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

A defunct Soviet probe from the 70s will crash to Earth next week

By
Clouds over the Atlantic seen from space.
Captured by an External High-Definition Camera (EHDC) on the ISS, this oblique image looks toward the sunlight of dawn as the orbiting outpost passed over the northwest Atlantic Ocean, about 300 miles (500 km) off the coast off Nova Scotia, Canada. “Numerous small clouds cover the foreground of the image. Each cloud represents in visible form (due to water droplets) a rising column of air,” the Earth Observatory says. NASA/Earth Observatory

A blast from the past will be hitting Earth next week, as a failed Soviet spacecraft will make an uncontrolled re-entry into the planet’s atmosphere. Launched in 1972, the Kosmos 482 mission was intended to land on Venus but a malfunction during its launch meant that the spacecraft never made it out of Earth’s orbit. Now, astronomers who have been tracking the object have calculated that it will crash to Earth next week, around May 10.

It’s not known exactly when or where the object will fall, or exactly how much material will survive the plunge through Earth’s atmosphere. But experts agree that though there is some small risk, regular people needn’t be worried about it.

Recommended Videos

Uncontrolled re-entries are a problem because they are unpredictable and can result in debris falling on buildings and causing damage. It is also technically possible that falling debris could injure or kill a person, though the likelihood of this is extremely low. Still, previously space junk has been reported falling into a yard in Poland, hitting a house in Florida, falling into the ocean, and raining metal over Côte d’Ivoire.

Related

China in particular has been criticized by the U.S. in recent years for allowing parts of its Long March rockets to make uncontrolled re-entries into Earth’s atmosphere, with NASA saying that responsible mitigation of debris and sharing information about trajectories of incoming debris pieces is “critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth.”

A mockup of the Venera 7 lander, similar to the object falling to Earth.
A mockup of the Venera 7 lander, similar to the object falling to Earth. NASA

In the case of the Soviet spacecraft, it was launched with every intention that it should reach Venus instead of falling to Earth, so the issue is more of an accident than irresponsible intentions. But due to the construction of the probe, which was designed to survive the extremely high temperatures and crushing pressures of the Venus atmosphere, it is likely that the debris could survive its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere and strike the planet’s surface.

The probe is inside a spherical pressure vessel made of titanium, so it is both heavy and extremely robust. “Its heat shield means that the half-ton, one-metre-diameter sphere might well survive Earth atmosphere entry and hit the ground,” writes orbital expert Jonathan McDowell. “In which case I expect it’ll have the usual one-in-several-thousand chance of hitting someone. The vehicle is dense but inert and has no nuclear materials. No need for major concern, but you wouldn’t want it bashing you on the head.”

That risk assessment is shared by space situational awareness researcher Marco Langbroek, who drew attention to the incoming object and identified it as coming from the Soviet mission. “The risks involved are not particularly high, but not zero: with a mass of just under 500 kg and 1-meter size, risks are similar to that of a meteorite impact,” Langbroek wrote.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Firefly Aerospace to launch its first mission to the moon next week
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission One lander, seen here, will carry 10 NASA science and technology instruments to the Moon’s near side when it launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign.

Next week, a new lander will be launched to the moon carrying NASA science instruments as part of the agency's push to incorporate more private companies into its lunar program. Firefly Aerospace has developed its first lunar lander for the Blue Ghost mission, which is set to launch on Wednesday January 15, carrying 10 NASA instruments.

The launch, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will use a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is scheduled for 1:11 a.m. ET. It is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which also saw a semi-successful landing on the moon by Intuitive Machines last year.

Read more
Astronaut’s photos from ISS make clouds look otherworldly
Clouds as seen from the space station.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has posted another set of stunning shots, this time showing clouds as you’ve never seen them before.

Captured from the International Space Station (ISS) some 250 miles above the surface of Earth, the clouds’ unique look is due to the the station’s alignment with our planet’s day/night shadow.

Read more
Watch this stunning aurora unfold from 257 miles above Earth
An aurora captured from the ISS in October 2024.

Stunning footage from the International Space Station (ISS) shows a glorious-looking aurora shimmering above our planet.

Captured last month and shared by the ISS on X over the weekend, the footage (below) begins with a faint green tinge on Earth's horizon as seen from the space station some 257 miles up. But as the video continues, the green tinge develops into something far more spectacular, all against a gorgeous star-filled backdrop.

Read more