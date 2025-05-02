 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Here’s how one astronaut made a burger that’s out of this world

By
Jonny Kim enjoys his burger.
Jonny Kim enjoys his burger. NASA / Jonny Kim

You might think it’s tough trying to whip up a meal from whatever odds you have in the kitchen, but imagine how much harder that is to do in space. A NASA astronaut recently showed off his culinary chops, sharing his recipe for a make-do “ranger burger” created out of items available to him on the International Space Station (ISS).

When NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, who has been on board the space station since last month, was in the mood for a burger, he turned to the improvisation skills that had served him as a former Navy SEAL. Comparing his approach to that taken by many service members when confronted with not-famously-appetizing Meals Ready to Eat (MRE), he got inventive with his cooking.

Recommended Videos

“If you’ve lived on MREs, you’ve probably tried some creative field recipes,” Kim wrote on X. “Here is a twist on the ranger burger, one of my favorites: beef steak, wheat snack bread, cheese spread as both topping and glue, potatoes au gratin layered in the middle, and a generous slather of gochujang red pepper paste from a care package on the SpX-32 Cargo Dragon.”

Jonny Kim's space burger.
Jonny Kim’s space burger. NASA / Jonny Kim

Kim also shared a photo of him enjoying his creation, with a special shoutout to the gochujang Korean chili paste which has recently exploded in popularity around the world. As the pre-packaged food that astronauts usually eat can be quite bland, and because traveling to space seems to change some people’s sense of taste, condiments and spicy sauces some of the most popular and fought-over items among space crews. Items like ketchup, Tabasco, and now gochujang are among those which astronauts swear by.

Related

The matter of providing astronauts with tasty food is a serious challenge, and a topic which has seen a lot of research in recent decades. In early space missions, the food was often described as barely edible, and an illicitly smuggled corn beef sandwich was even the topic of a heated clash between NASA and Congress in the 1960s.

Today, there is an emphasis on providing astronauts with fresh foods whenever possible, and on sending crew members treat items on cargo resupply missions including fresh fruit, cheese, and gummy sweets. Providing appealing, tasty food is thought to help not only astronauts’ physical health, but also their mental well-being.

As for Kim, he said there were parts of life on Earth that he was missing, but he still enjoyed his burger: “I miss cooking for my family, but this hits the spot in its own way.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
There’s another spacecraft landing on the moon tomorrow — here’s how to watch
Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission lunar lander, Athena, entering lunar orbit on Monday, March 3.

It's a thrilling week for the moon: not only did this weekend see the landing of the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost mission, but there's another lunar landing happening imminently too. Intuitive Machines will attempt to touch down its Nova-C lander tomorrow, March 6, and NASA will be livestreaming the event so you can watch along from home.

Intuitive Machines-2 Lunar Landing (Official NASA Broadcast)
What to expect from the landing
This will be Intuitive Machines' second lunar landing, following it Odysseus mission last year. That spacecraft did successfully make a soft landing on the moon, but the lander tipped as it came down and ended up on its side on the lunar surface, which limited its ability to collect power using its solar panels. This time, the company will be hoping for a picture perfect landing on its second attempt, with a lander named Athena.

Read more
Astronaut’s jaw-dropping photo shows a different kind of ‘aurora’
The so-called "Thai aurora" as seen from the space station.

Forget seeing the Great Wall of China from space. Everyone now knows that that’s a falsehood -- unless, of course, you have an astronaut peering through a high-powered lens. But one thing you can definitely see from space are the fishing boats of Thailand.

Current space station astronaut Don Pettit has just shared a striking long-exposure image that shows the boats’ green lights streaking through the frame. The top of the photo also shows part of the space station as well as star streaks in the background.

Read more
SpaceX Crew-10 astronauts’ journey to orbit starts now (sort of)
SpaceX Crew-10 ahead of the start of their March 2024 mission.

SpaceX’s Crew-10 astronauts are set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on March 12. But in many ways, their journey to orbit started on Wednesday.

That’s because the four crewmembers — NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov — have just entered quarantine at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. They’ll remain there until five days before launch day, when they’ll be transferred to the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center for final mission preparations.

Read more