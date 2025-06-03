Astronaut’s video shows aurora burst into life over Earth

In case it’s escaped your attention, there’s been a surge of interest in aurora just recently after a powerful geomagnetic storm — caused by a huge blast from the sun — reached Earth at the beginning of this month.

Aurora occur when charged particles from the solar wind interact with Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, leading to the formation of spectacular ribbons of light in the upper atmosphere. The best place to view aurora are from locations within or close to the Arctic Circle, with parts of Norway, Sweden, and Canada particularly famous for offering stunning views.

The International Space Station (ISS), 250 miles above Earth, is also an ideal spot to view the dramatic light show, although admittedly the facility is out of bounds for most of us.

One lucky inhabitant, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, has just shared a breathtaking video (below) showing an aurora burst into life as the space station orbited Earth.

“Auroras from space always draw crewmembers to the Cupola,” McClain said, referencing the seven-window module that offers the station’s best views of Earth and beyond. “I love how this one illuminated our Dragon [spacecraft], and I also love the dance of satellites on the left in the latter part of the video. It’s interesting how the aurora creeps along the top of the atmosphere as it comes up over the horizon.”

Having witnessed the sublime beauty of this particular aurora, McClain said that she’s now “added traveling to see auroras from Earth to my bucket list!”

NASA astronauts staying aboard the ISS for up to half a year are pretty much guaranteed to witness at least one aurora. For many of them, it can be the most memorable moment during their time in orbit.

Jasmin Moghbeli, who returned from the ISS last year, said after witnessing an aurora: “Every single time I’m amazed at how alive and beautiful our planet is.”

And check out this remarkable image of an aurora, captured in 2023 by the now-retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who described the phenomenon as “absolutely unreal.”