 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Astronaut’s video shows aurora burst into life over Earth

By
An aurora over Earth, as seen from the space station.
Anne McClain/NASA

In case it’s escaped your attention, there’s been a surge of interest in aurora just recently after a powerful geomagnetic storm — caused by a huge blast from the sun — reached Earth at the beginning of this month.

Aurora occur when charged particles from the solar wind interact with Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, leading to the formation of spectacular ribbons of light in the upper atmosphere. The best place to view aurora are from locations within or close to the Arctic Circle, with parts of Norway, Sweden, and Canada particularly famous for offering stunning views.

Recommended Videos

The International Space Station (ISS), 250 miles above Earth, is also an ideal spot to view the dramatic light show, although admittedly the facility is out of bounds for most of us.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

One lucky inhabitant, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, has just shared a breathtaking video (below) showing an aurora burst into life as the space station orbited Earth.

“Auroras from space always draw crewmembers to the Cupola,” McClain said, referencing the seven-window module that offers the station’s best views of Earth and beyond. “I love how this one illuminated our Dragon [spacecraft], and I also love the dance of satellites on the left in the latter part of the video. It’s interesting how the aurora creeps along the top of the atmosphere as it comes up over the horizon.”

Having witnessed the sublime beauty of this particular aurora, McClain said that she’s  now “added traveling to see auroras from Earth to my bucket list!”

Auroras from space always draw crewmembers to the Cupola. I love how this one illuminated our Dragon, and I also love the dance of satellites on the left in the latter part of the video. It’s interesting how the aurora creeps along the top of the atmosphere as it comes up over… pic.twitter.com/4FGu5n0LpN

— COL Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) June 2, 2025

NASA astronauts staying aboard the ISS for up to half a year are pretty much guaranteed to witness at least one aurora. For many of them, it can be the most memorable moment during their time in orbit. 

Jasmin Moghbeli, who returned from the ISS last year, said after witnessing an aurora: “Every single time I’m amazed at how alive and beautiful our planet is.”

And check out this remarkable image of an aurora, captured in 2023 by the now-retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who described the phenomenon as “absolutely unreal.”

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Cool space video shows star trails stretching over city lights
A screen grab from a video showing star trails stretching over city lights on Earth.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit dazzled us on Tuesday with a gorgeous image showing star trails and city lights as seen from the International Space Station (ISS).

On Wednesday, he turned the "wow" dial all the way up to 11 by sharing a video clip from which Tuesday’s image was taken.

Read more
Watch how astronauts train for the space station’s microgravity
ESA's aircraft for astronaut training.

The main difference between life on the International Space Station (ISS) and life here on terra firma is microgravity, which forces you to float around rather than walk.

To prepare newbie astronauts for such conditions, NASA, or in this case, the European Space Agency (ESA), takes new astronauts on special flights that are able to imitate -- albeit briefly -- the space station's microgravity environment. The important training enables the astronauts to get used to moving, working, and even jumping in microgravity. If they get really good, they'll be able to dance, too.

Read more
Astronaut’s jaw-dropping photo shows a different kind of ‘aurora’
The so-called "Thai aurora" as seen from the space station.

Forget seeing the Great Wall of China from space. Everyone now knows that that’s a falsehood -- unless, of course, you have an astronaut peering through a high-powered lens. But one thing you can definitely see from space are the fishing boats of Thailand.

Current space station astronaut Don Pettit has just shared a striking long-exposure image that shows the boats’ green lights streaking through the frame. The top of the photo also shows part of the space station as well as star streaks in the background.

Read more