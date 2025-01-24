 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See the incredible view of our planet captured by the Blue Ghost spacecraft

By
Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander captures the Blue Marble while in Earth orbit approximately 6,700 km above the planet on January 23, 2025.
Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander captures the Blue Marble while in Earth orbit approximately 6,700 km above the planet on January 23, 2025. Firefly Aerospace

It’s been one week since the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost mission launched on its journey to the moon, carrying NASA payloads and aiming to make the second ever commercial soft lunar landing. During this week, the spacecraft captured a gorgeous view of a solar eclipse seen from space, and now it has captured an even more impressive visual: our planet Earth, as seen from a distance of 4,000 miles away.

“Firefly captured the beauty of our home planet during another Earth orbit burn,” Firefly Aerospace wrote in a mission update, sharing the image above. “This second engine burn (and first critical burn) adjusted Blue Ghost’s apogee (the furthest point from Earth) using our Spectre RCS thrusters. With just over two weeks left in Earth orbit before our Trans Lunar Injection, the Firefly team will continue operating our NASA payloads onboard and capturing science data along the way.”

Recommended Videos

In addition to the photo, the team also shared this video taken during the second engine burn, showing the Earth retreating as the spacecraft burns away from it:

Blue Ghost, Meet Blue Marble

The spacecraft will now spend a little over two further weeks in orbit around Earth, gradually adjusting its trajectory until it performs a maneuver called a trans lunar injection, after which it will head on a four-day journey toward the moon on a path called a lunar transit. Once it arrives at the moon it will have to enter lunar orbit, performing a maneuver called a lunar orbit injection, then it will spend 16 days orbiting the moon before attempting a landing on the moon’s surface.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Despite the fact that the Apollo missions saw men on the moon over 50 years ago, lunar landings remain challenging. The moon’s surface is covered in rocks and boulders, and has many areas which have slopes and craters that make landing difficult. The first commercial lunar landing, performing by Intuitive Machines last year, had problems as the lander came down at an angle and ended up somewhat on its side, having tipped when a foot caught on the surface. This lander was still able to collect science data, but due to its angle it could only collect a small amount of solar power and its operations on the surface lasted just a few Earth days.

Firefly Aerospace will be hoping for a smoother landing operation, and will be using technology similar to that used for landing rovers on Mars called terrain relative navigation, in which on-board computers use images of the terrain below to select an appropriate landing site.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
View of Hurricane Milton captured from space by ISS astronaut
Hurricane Milton is pictured as a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula from the space station on Oct. 8, 2024.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida and threatens to bring extreme weather and damage to the region, it is being tracked from space including by those on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has joined other federal agencies in urging residents in the area to evacuate. "FEMA is urging anyone in Milton’s path to evacuate immediately," NASA is warning. "Do not wait. Milton is currently a Category 4 storm tracking toward central Florida and is anticipated to make landfall Wednesday night."

Read more
Watch Blue Origin’s cinematic ad for its thrilling space tourism ride
blue origin ad space tourism ride

Reserve Your Seat on New Shepard

Blue Origin has shared a cinematic video showcasing its thrilling space tourism ride on the New Shepard rocket.

Read more
Why the Psyche spacecraft’s futuristic electric thrusters glow blue
This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft headed to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft launched in October 2023 and will arrive at its destination in 2029.

This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft headed to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft launched in October 2023 and will arrive at its destination in 2029. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA's Psyche mission is on its way to visit a strange metal asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and it recently kicked on its blue-glowing electric thrusters to carry it on the next leg of its journey.

Read more