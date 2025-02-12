 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Firefly’s Blue Ghost moon mission shares its most stunning image yet

By
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace

As the Firefly Aerospace mission known as Blue Ghost makes it way to the moon, it is snapping some gorgeous images as it goes — including striking images of Earth in its rearview mirror. Now, the company has released the most stunning image so far, showing the planet Earth and its reflection bouncing off the smooth surface of a solar panel on the spacecraft.

Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander.
Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander. Firefly Aerospace

Blue Ghost was launched last month, and has been orbiting around Earth to adjust its trajectory before heading off toward the moon. This week, the spacecraft performed a maneuver called Trans Lunar Injection, in which it fires its engines to start heading away from Earth and toward the moon.

Recommended Videos

It will take several days for the spacecraft to arrive at the moon, at which point it will fire its engines again to enter into a lunar orbit. From there, it will adjust its orbit over several weeks before coming in to land on the moon’s surface. The company is hoping to be just the second ever commercial entity to successfully perform a soft landing on the moon.

Shortly after Trans Lunar Injection, Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander captured image of Earth with the Moon below in the distance.
Shortly after Trans Lunar Injection, Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander captured image of Earth with the Moon below in the distance. Firefly Aerospace

As well as the image showing our planet reflected in the spacecraft’s solar panel, it also snapped this image of Earth as it recedes from view. With the journey to the moon well underway, the spacecraft is also sending back data from its various payloads, which include a variety of NASA experiments and technology tests.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Now four weeks into the mission, Blue Ghost has downlinked more than 15 GB of data, including NASA science data, from record-breaking GNSS signals to magnetic field measurements, that is already unlocking insights for the future of space exploration,” Firefly Aerospace wrote in an update.

The payloads carried on the spacecraft include an experimental method for collecting samples of the dusty material covering the surface of the moon, called regolith, by firing a jet of gas as the surface and collecting and photographing this material.

There is also an experiment into using electrical fields to prevent dust from building up on surfaces, which can be a major problem for moon missions as the lack of atmosphere on the moon means that the dust there is very sharp and abrasive, and can quickly eat through materials like seals. The aim is to test out technologies which can be used for human exploration of the moon under NASA’s Artemis program.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Firefly Aerospace to launch its first mission to the moon next week
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission One lander, seen here, will carry 10 NASA science and technology instruments to the Moon’s near side when it launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign.

Next week, a new lander will be launched to the moon carrying NASA science instruments as part of the agency's push to incorporate more private companies into its lunar program. Firefly Aerospace has developed its first lunar lander for the Blue Ghost mission, which is set to launch on Wednesday January 15, carrying 10 NASA instruments.

The launch, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will use a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is scheduled for 1:11 a.m. ET. It is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which also saw a semi-successful landing on the moon by Intuitive Machines last year.

Read more
NASA pushes back its Artemis moon missions due to heat shield issues
The Orion crew module for NASA’s Artemis II mission.

NASA has announced that it is delaying its ambitious Artemis II and Artemis III missions, which will see astronauts travel around and then land on the moon for the first time in over 50 years. The missions will be pushed to April 2026 and mid-2027 respectively, which is around six months later than previously planned.

The delay is due to problems with the Orion spacecraft's heat shield. Orion is the capsule in which crew members for each mission will travel, and it must withstand temperatures of nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit during re-entry through the Earth's atmosphere. On the previous Artemis I mission in 2022, the Orion capsule was used in an uncrewed test and fared generally well, completing the mission as planned.

Read more
Watch Blue Origin launch its latest space tourism flight this morning
blue origin ninth flight new shepard launchpad sunrise jpg

Blue Origin will shortly be launching its ninth space tourism flight, which will carry six private crew members on a 10-minute flight where they will experience weightlessness before coming back in to land.

The crew of NS-28 includes science communicator Emily Calandrelli, also known as The Space Gal, who was educated at MIT and who has hosted science shows on Netflix and YouTube.

Read more