 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

China’s Tiangong space station has a new three-person crew

Georgina Torbet
By

A three-person crew recently began duties at China’s Tiangong space station, taking over from the current crew who have been there for six months and have since returned to Earth. The Shenzhou 14 crew landed in the Dongfeng area in the Gobi Desert on Saturday, December 4, leaving behind the Shenzhou 15 crew who will now operate the station.

This was the first time that six astronauts had been present on the new space station, as the Wenchang module, installed this summer, was required to provide extra crew quarters for the larger crew. Along with the recently added Mengtian module, the station now has all of the main hardware in place.

Illustration of China’s Tiangong space station.
Illustration of China’s Tiangong space station. CNSA

China’s state news agency, Xinhua, said that the station will now be home to a variety of scientific work, with more than 40 science and technology experiments to be conducted by the Shenzhou 15 crew.

While China’s space agency has traditionally had very little cooperation with other space agencies like NASA or the European Space Agency, there could be some degree of cooperative work done on the new station. “A number of space science projects China jointly selected with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and European Space Agency are planned, and the relevant payloads will begin to be sent to the Chinese space station next year,” Xinhua writes. “Requests have also been received from several countries to send astronauts to participate in the space station experiments, and China is coordinating with the relevant parties and actively preparing for the training of foreign astronauts.”

There has also been international controversy regarding the Chinese station, however, as boosters from the Long March 5B rockets used to deliver crew and parts to the station have fallen to Earth in uncontrolled descents. This happened in both July and November this year, with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson condemning the practice of letting boosters perform uncontrolled re-entries as dangerous, with the potential to cause damage or loss of life. Chinese officials have denied the danger, saying that the probability of causing damage is low, but many experts still consider the practice irresponsible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission
NASA's Lunar Flashlight spacecraft.
NASA’s moon spacecraft sets new distance record
Earth and the moon seen from NASA's Orion spacecraft.
Rocket footage shows awesome new view of Orion spacecraft launch
The view from the Orion spacecraft as it launched on NASA's SLS rocket in November 2022.
How astronomers worked together to spot an asteroid before it hit Earth
This time-lapse photograph was taken by astronomer Robert Weryk from near his home in London, Ontario, Canada, after NASA’s Scout system forewarned him about the entry of 2022 WJ1 on Nov. 19, 2022. The resulting fireball streaked directly overhead and continued east until it broke up.
NASA team pauses efforts to deploy Lucy spacecraft’s unlatched array
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
Hubble Space Telescope captures the earliest stage of star formation
A small, dense cloud of gas and dust called CB 130-3 blots out the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. CB 130-3 is an object known as a dense core, a compact agglomeration of gas and dust. This particular dense core is in the constellation Serpens and seems to billow across a field of background stars.
How to watch SpaceX launch a resupply mission to ISS on Tuesday
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
See the entire observable universe represented in this interactive map
Visualization of the observable universe, using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey.
After lunar flyby, Orion snaps incredible ‘Earthset’ image
Earth, the moon, and the Orion spacecraft.
Watch this Earth rise as seen from the Orion spacecraft
watch earth rise from the orion spacecraft
Japan admits defeat with its moonbound CubeSat
The moon and Earth seen from the space station.
SpaceX launches booster for 11th time, but this time it didn’t return
spacex launch booster 11th time falcon9
Ingenuity takes shortest flight in Martian aviation history
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.