 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

SpaceX Dragon capsule captures cool video of ISS orbiting Earth

We don't often see such a dramatic view of the space station.

By
The ISS as seen from SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.
SpaceX/NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) welcomed four new crewmembers on Saturday. 

Three astronauts and a cosmonaut arrived at the orbital laboratory after launching aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

As their Crew Dragon approached the space station, a camera aboard the capsule shared a dramatic view (below) of the ISS orbiting Earth at an altitude of around 250 miles.

Related: 
8 of the best GPUs I recommend after 200 hours of testing

The orbital outpost is viewed from the @SpaceX Dragon as both spacecraft soar into an orbital sunset. Docking targeted for 2:26am ET today. pic.twitter.com/LMhQOjSkEz

— International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 2, 2025

“That is such a cool view,” one of the SpaceX commentators remarks as the Dragon makes its way toward the docking port on the space station. 

The footage also includes a view of the screens inside the Crew Dragon as the capsule’s autonomous systems prepare it for docking with the ISS.

“There’s a great illustration in the middle of that screen where the line kind of swooshes around — that’s the Dragon spacecraft — and it needs to get to the top of that circle representing the ISS  before it can properly align itself to the docking access and get ready to close in for those final few moments before the docking itself,” explains another commentator. 

The orbital facility is described by NASA as “larger than a six-bedroom house with six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and a 360-degree view bay window.” To put it another way, the station is 356 feet (109 meters) end-to-end, one yard short of the full length of an American football field, including the end zones.

For the last 25 years, crewmembers have been living and working aboard the station, which travels at a speed of five miles per second, orbiting our planet every 90 minutes or so. 

NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, sometimes send crewmembers onto the outside of the ISS to carry out upgrades or maintenance work, which in recent years has included the installation of new solar panels to increase the efficiency of the station’s power supply.

SpaceX’s newly arrived Crew-11 will stay aboard the ISS for about the next six months before returning home in the same Crew Dragon. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX just achieved a landmark Falcon 9 rocket mission
SpaceX launches its 500th successful Falcon 9 mission on July 13, 2025.

SpaceX conducted its 500th successful Falcon 9 mission on Sunday, marking an impressive achievement for the company, which launched in 2002. 

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1:04 a.m. ET on Sunday, on the Commercial GTO-1 mission to deploy the Dror 1 geostationary communication satellite.

Read more
Stunning Grand Canyon photo captured from space looks just like Mars
A near-infrared image of the Grand Canyon captured from the space station.

Since returning to Earth in April following a seven-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut and accomplished photographer Don Pettit has been sorting through the numerous images that he took while aboard the orbital outpost, many of which he’s now sharing for the first time.

Take this stunner (below) that he posted on Monday, for example. It shows the Grand Canyon captured in near-infrared by Pettit as the space station passed overheard some 250 miles up. And as Pettit notes, it has a definite Mars-like quality about it.

Read more
ISS astronaut shares astonishing shot of a storm-generated sprite
A sprite as seen from the space station.

“Just. Wow.” So said NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers as she caught sight of a phenomenon known as a sprite from the International Space Station (ISS) 250 miles above Earth.

Ayers shared an image on her X account showing the fleeting phenomenon. You can see the sprite -- essentially a large-scale electrical discharge -- in the center of the picture as a bluish-white flash on the clouds, with a thin, red, tree-like burst of light shooting upward into the dark sky.

Read more