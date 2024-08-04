 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Cygnus spacecraft suffers issue on the way to the space station

By

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft successfully launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, but a little while later, NASA reported an issue with the uncrewed vehicle as it headed to the International Space Station (ISS) with 8,200 pounds of supplies.

“Shortly after launch, the spacecraft missed its first burn slated for 11:44 a.m. due to a late entry to burn sequencing,” NASA said in a message on its website on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

It said the procedure, known as a “targeted altitude burn,” or “TB1,” was rescheduled for a bit later, but then aborted after the engine ignited because of a slightly low initial pressure state.

“There is no indication the engine itself has any problem at this time,” the space agency said.

Cygnus is reported to be at a safe altitude, and Northrop Grumman engineers are working on a new burn and trajectory plan.

NASA said that the current aim is to achieve the spacecraft’s original ISS docking time of 3:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6.

With a record of mostly flawless flights over its 11-year history, news of a problem with Cygnus will come as a surprise to many who follow its missions. But engineers linked to the current flight are clearly confident that they can get the Cygnus spaceship to the ISS without any serious complications.

Cygnus is carrying with it a variety of science experiments, as well as spacewalk equipment, vehicle hardware, and computer resources for the ISS crew. Digital Trends has more information on the gear that it’s transporting to the orbital outpost.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Crewed Soyuz launch to space station suffers rare late abort
The Soyuz rocket and MS-25 spacecraft on the launchpad.

The Soyuz rocket and MS-25 spacecraft on the launchpad. NASA/Bill Ingalls / NASA/Bill Ingalls

The latest launch of Russia’s usually reliable Soyuz rocket was called off just seconds before liftoff on Thursday, with the three crewmembers -- including one NASA astronaut -- now waiting for their next opportunity to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).

Read more
How to watch Crew-8 arrive at the space station tonight
A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying the Ax-3 crew departs from the space station in February 2024.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

SpaceX’s Crew-8 members are about to arrive at the International Space Station after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on Monday.

Read more
Air is leaking from Russian module of the International Space Station
The International Space Station.

The International Space Station (ISS) is experiencing a leak from a Russian module, but NASA assures the public that it is no threat to the crew on board. While it is not usual for a small amount of air to leak from the ISS regularly, this leak has recently increased in volume, which is why it has been closely observed.

At a briefing regarding the upcoming launch of Crew-8 to the station, now rescheduled for late Saturday night, Joel Montalbano, manager of the International Space Station Program, spoke about the leak. Montalbano said the leak had been observed since before the launch of the Russian Progress resupply craft in February, when it was leaking at a rate of around 1 pound per day. But since the arrival of the Progress craft, it has increased to around 2 pounds per day.

Read more