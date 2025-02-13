 Skip to main content
See a stunning star cluster in an enormous 80-million-pixel image

This is an 80-million-pixel picture of the star cluster RCW 38, located 5500 light-years away in the constellation Vela. RCW 38 is a young cluster containing about 2000 stars, and is bursting with star-forming activity. ESO/VVVX survey

A stunning image of star cluster RCW 38 has been captured by a telescope in Chile, showing glorious detail of the object located 5,500 light-years away. Located in the constellation of Vela, this star cluster is bursting with dust and gas, making it fertile ground for the birth of new stars.

The cluster holds around 2,000 stars, most of which are far younger than our sun and are therefore more active. Many of the dots of color are created by these young, hot stars which give off large amounts of radiations that causes the dust around them to glow brightly.

You can find a huge version of the image here, which allows you to zoom in and see the many details captured in this remarkable data.

“The picture was taken with ESO’s Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA), operating in Chile’s Atacama Desert,” the European Southern Observatory (ESO) explains. “It shows a mixture of gas, dust and stars, creating an extravagant, yet spectacular landscape. As VISTA observes infrared light, it is able to peer through most of the dust in this region, which would block our view when observing in visible light. Behind the dust, VISTA is showing young stars within dusty cocoons and cold ‘failed’ stars known as brown dwarfs, thus revealing the secrets within these young stellar nurseries.”

As well as the infrared image, ESO also shared an image of the same cluster but captured in the visible light range, which is the same portion of the spectrum that our eyes can see. As dust is opaque in visible light, and there is a great deal of dust in this cluster, most of the details of its structure are hidden. There’s also a slider that lets you flick between the two images to compare them.

This image shows the RCW 38 stellar cluster in visible light. Dust absorbs most light at these wavelengths, hiding large areas of this cluster from us.
This image shows the RCW 38 stellar cluster in visible light. Dust absorbs most light at these wavelengths, hiding large areas of this cluster from us. ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2. Acknowledgment: Davide De Martin

The infrared image was taken as part of a survey by the VISTA (Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy) telescope. That same telescope recently produced the most detailed infrared map to date of the Milky Way, showing some of the wonders of our own galaxy that are visible in the infrared portion of the spectrum. Space telescopes like James Webb also have instruments operating in the infrared, allowing them to peer through dust clouds and to track potentially dangerous asteroids.

