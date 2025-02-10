 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Euclid telescope spots a rare Einstein Ring in a nearby galaxy

By
Euclid image of a bright Einstein ring around galaxy NGC 6505
Euclid image of a bright Einstein ring around galaxy NGC 6505 ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre, G. Anselmi, T. Li

The Euclid Space Telescope has captured a remarkable image showing an extremely rare phenomenon: a ring of light around the center of a galaxy, known as an Einstein Ring. These structures appear in telescope images due to the distorting effects of gravity, and they allow researchers to study distant galaxies which might otherwise be insibile.

The ring was spotted around the center of galaxy NGC 6505, located in our cosmic back yard at just 590 million light-years from Earth. The ring itself is created by light from a background galaxy which is a whopping 4.42 billion light-years away, and which has been distorted into the ring shape due to the mass of the foreground galaxy. This effect, called gravitational lensing, is not uncommon — but it is rare for the galaxies to be aligned just so, to create a perfect ring of light.

Recommended Videos

“An Einstein ring is an example of strong gravitational lensing,” said lead researcher Conor O’Riordan of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, Germany. “All strong lenses are special, because they’re so rare, and they’re incredibly useful scientifically. This one is particularly special, because it’s so close to Earth and the alignment makes it very beautiful.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The object was observed purely by chance, while the Euclid telescope was still in its testing phase in September 2023. Even though these images were fuzzy and out of focus, one of the researchers working on the images spotted clues that there could be something special to see and looked more closely.

“I look at the data from Euclid as it comes in,” explained Euclid Archive Scientist Bruno Altieri. “Even from that first observation, I could see it, but after Euclid made more observations of the area, we could see a perfect Einstein ring. For me, with a lifelong interest in gravitational lensing, that was amazing.”

The Einstein ring is exciting for researchers not only because it is rare to see one, but also because it can help them study phenomena like dark matter and dark energy, which are invisible but can be studied by looking for their gravitational effects. Euclid will be studying dark matter by looking for these kinds of effects.

“I find it very intriguing that this ring was observed within a well-known galaxy, which was first discovered in 1884,” said Valeria Pettorino, Euclid Project Scientist. “The galaxy has been known to astronomers for a very long time. And yet this ring was never observed before. This demonstrates how powerful Euclid is, finding new things even in places we thought we knew well. This discovery is very encouraging for the future of the Euclid mission and demonstrates its fantastic capabilities.”

“Euclid is going to revolutionize the field, with all this data we’ve never had before,” said O’Riordan.

The research is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Hubble spots a bright galaxy peering out from behind a dark nebula
The subject of this image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is the spiral galaxy IC 4633, located 100 million light-years away from us in the constellation Apus. IC 4633 is a galaxy rich in star-forming activity and also hosts an active galactic nucleus at its core. From our point of view, the galaxy is tilted mostly towards us, giving astronomers a fairly good view of its billions of stars.

A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a galaxy partly hidden by a huge cloud of dust known as a dark nebula. The galaxy IC 4633 still shines brightly and beautifully in the main part of the image, but to the bottom right, you can see dark smudges of dust that are blocking the light from this part of the galaxy.

Taken using Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) instrument, the image also incorporates data from the DECam instrument on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope, which is located in Chile. By bringing together data from the space-based Hubble and the ground-based DECam, astronomers can get a better look at this galaxy, located 100 million light-years away, and the dark dust partially obscuring it.

Read more
Euclid space telescope’s vision cleared thanks to deicing
An artist's impression of ESA’s Euclid mission in space.

The Euclid Space Telescope is back to full operational capabilities after a deicing procedure removed small amounts of water ice from its mirror. As announced last week, some of the instruments on the European Space Agency (ESA) telescope were impeded by the buildup of ice due to water that got into the telescope from the atmosphere during its construction. This water was gradually released over time as the telescope was in space and froze in place.

Even though the ice was less than a nanometer thick, it was enough to impact the highly sensitive VISible instrument (VIS). Now, a mirror on the telescope has been gently warmed and the ice has melted away.

Read more
Get out the scrapers: Euclid space telescope is getting deiced
Artist's impression of the Euclid mission in space.

If you thought it was annoying to deice your car in the winter, then spare a thought for the engineers whose job it is to deice telescopes in space. The European Space Agency's (ESA) Euclid space telescope is currently undergoing a deicing procedure to remove a few layers of water ice that are less than a nanometer thick but enough to impede the telescope's highly accurate measurements.

Artist's impression of the Euclid mission in space. ESA. Acknowledgement: Work performed by ATG under contract for ESA

Read more