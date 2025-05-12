 Skip to main content
Europa Clipper spacecraft snaps cool thermal images of Mars

Mars
NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft is currently on its long journey through the solar system, headed for Jupiter’s icy moon of Europa. There, it’s hoping to find whether Europa could ever have supported life — but before it arrives, it’s doing some investigating closer to home as well.

NASA scientists recently used Europa Clipper’s instruments to take readings of Mars, as the spacecraft was passing within just 550 miles of the red planet’s surface on March 1. The spacecraft was using the gravity of Mars to get a boost along its journey, but while doing so there was also an opportunity to do some testing.

This picture of Mars is a composite of several images captured by Europa Clipper’s thermal imager on March 1. Bright regions are relatively warm, with temperatures of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius). Darker areas are colder. The darkest region at the top is the northern polar cap and is about minus 190 F (minus 125 C).
This picture of Mars is a composite of several images captured by Europa Clipper’s thermal imager on March 1. Bright regions are relatively warm, with temperatures of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius). Darker areas are colder. The darkest region at the top is the northern polar cap and is about minus 190 F (minus 125 C). NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

The team tested out one of Clipper’s instruments, an infrared camera called the Europa Thermal Imaging System (E-THEMIS), by snapping some images of Mars on the way past. The camera shows the temperature of different regions, and it will be used to study parts of the surface of Europa which are covered in ridges and fractures, thought to be caused by water rising up from the subsurface ocean and breaking through the icy crust.

“We want to measure the temperature of those features,” said Phil Christensen of Arizona State University, principal investigator of E-THEMIS. “If Europa is a really active place, those fractures will be warmer than the surrounding ice where the ocean comes close to the surface. Or if water erupted onto the surface hundreds to thousands of years ago, then those surfaces could still be relatively warm.”

The images of Mars taken by E-THERMIS show the temperatures across the planet, with the warmest parts near the equator and the coldest parts up at the ice caps at the poles. One thousand grayscale images were captured, and these were stacked together to create a color composite showing temperature.

This picture of Mars is a colorized composite of several images captured by Europa Clipper’s thermal imager. Warm colors represent relatively warm temperatures; red areas are about 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), and purple regions are about minus 190 F (minus 125 C).
This picture of Mars is a colorized composite of several images captured by Europa Clipper’s thermal imager. Warm colors represent relatively warm temperatures; red areas are about 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), and purple regions are about minus 190 F (minus 125 C). NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

As well as showing features of Mars, these images were a chance to test out the instrument against known data and check everything on board the spacecraft was working correctly, including its radar instrument as well.

“We wanted no surprises in these new images,” Christensen said. “The goal was to capture imagery of a planetary body we know extraordinarily well and make sure the dataset looks exactly the way it should, based on 20 years of instruments documenting Mars.”

With everything looking good, Clipper is now continuing on its journey, expected to arrive at Jupiter in 2030.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…

Stunning images of Jupiter’s moon Europa show it has a floating icy shell
Jupiter’s moon Europa was captured by the JunoCam instrument aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during the mission’s close flyby on Sept. 29, 2022. The images show the fractures, ridges, and bands that crisscross the moon’s surface.

This image of Jupiter’s moon Europa was captured by the JunoCam instrument aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during the mission’s close flyby on September 29, 2022. The image shows the fractures, ridges, and bands that crisscross the moon’s surface. Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Image processing: Björn Jónsson (CC BY 3.0)

NASA's Juno mission is busy studying not only the planet of Jupiter, with its strange weather and strong magnetic field, but also several of its icy moons ,including the intriguing Europa. Often a top target of habitability research, Europa is exciting as a potential host for life because it is thought to have a liquid water ocean -- although this ocean is beneath an icy crust up to 15 miles thick. Juno has taken high-definition photos of Europa's surface, and scientists have recently analyzed this data to identify fractures and other features running across the icy shell.

Read more
It’s exactly 20 years since a Mars rover took this historic image
The first photo of Earth taken from the surface of another planet.

This is the first image taken of Earth from the surface of another planet. It was captured by NASA's Mars rover, Spirit, one hour before sunrise on the 63rd martian day, or sol, of its mission in 2004. NASA/JPL/Cornell/Texas AM

Twenty years ago, on March 8, a NASA Mars rover made history when it captured the first image of Earth from the surface of another planet.

Read more
Mars Odyssey spacecraft pulls a sideways maneuver to capture the planet’s horizon
NASA Orbiter Snaps Stunning Views of Mars Horizon

A new image from a NASA orbiter shows an unusual view of Mars that captures the planet's horizon complete with clouds. It is similar to the kinds of views of Earth that astronauts get from the International Space Station, showing what Mars would look like if seen from a similar vantage point.

The image was taken by NASA's Mars Odyssey spacecraft, which has been orbiting the planet since 2001. In its over 20 years of operations, the orbiter made key discoveries, including some of the first detections of subsurface ice on the planet. It has also created a global map of the planet's surface using its Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) instrument.

Read more