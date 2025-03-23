 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX launch its first private crewed mission in nearly 7 months

By
SpaceX's Fram2 crew, set for launch in March 2025.
SpaceX

SpaceX is about to launch its first private human spaceflight mission in nearly seven months.

The mission will use a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft to send four civilians into a polar orbit, in what will be a first for a human spaceflight mission.

Recommended Videos

Named Fram2 after the ship that helped explorers first reach Earth’s Arctic and Antarctic regions about 100 years ago, the mission has been funded by Chun Wang, an entrepreneur and adventurer from Malta. Wang, who will be commander of of the flight, will be flying alongside him will be Norwegian cinematographer Jannicke Mikkelsen, Australian polar explorer Eric Philips, and German robotics engineer Rabea Rogge. All four crew members have been in training for months and will be traveling to space for the first time.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The mission will last between three and five days, and the crew will spend their time observing Earth’s polar regions from an altitude of up to 280 miles (450 kilometers) — about 30 miles (48 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station (ISS).

They’ll also study the STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement), an atmospheric optical phenomenon that appears as a purple and green light ribbon in the night sky, and which is often observed with auroras.

Other tasks will include research on the effects of spaceflight on the human body, and the taking of the first-ever X-ray image of a human in space, a process that could come in useful for long-duration crewed missions to deep space.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft will be equipped with a cupola, which will provide the crew with incredible views of Earth and beyond.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company last sent a crew of non-professional astronauts to orbit in September 2024 in the Polaris Dawn mission, which involved the first-ever spacewalk taken by a non-professional astronaut.

How to watch

SpaceX will livestream the Fram2 mission, which will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, March 31. Liftoff is currently targeted for 11:20 p.m. ET, though the livestream will likely begin at least an hour beforehand. We will update here when more information becomes available.

You can watch the footage of the launch via SpaceX’s X account.

The launch schedule could change, so be sure to keep an eye on SpaceX’s social media feeds. We will also update here just as soon as we learn of any changes.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX shares stunning close-up footage of Starship engines firing up on 8th flight test
The Starship's Raptor engines igniting for the rocket's eighth flight test.

SpaceX launched its mighty Starship rocket for the eighth time last week. The mission was a bit of mixed bag, with the team successfully catching the first-stage Super Heavy booster on its return to the launchpad, but losing the Starship spacecraft in a midair explosion minutes after stage separation. The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company is now looking into what went wrong.

After each Starship test, SpaceX usually releases video clips showing the mission's key moments. On Sunday, it shared some extraordinary footage (below) captured from below the booster as it launched from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The slowed-down video shows the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing up as the enormous 120-meter-tall vehicle leaves the launchpad.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX’s 8th Starship flight test on Thursday
SpaceX's Super Heavy launch during the fifth test flight of the Starship.

[Update: SpaceX has moved the targeted launch date to Thursday, March 6.]

SpaceX has confirmed that it’s targeting Thursday, March 6, for the eighth test of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to fly. Read on for details on how to watch a livestream of the upcoming flight.

Read more
Problems with Starship force SpaceX to call off test flight at the last minute
SpaceX performing a static fire test of its Starship rocket in December 2024.

SpaceX was set to perform another test of the world's most powerful rocket last night, but the launch was scrubbed in the final minute before takeoff. Now the eighth test flight of the Starship will have to wait for at least a day as engineers check on problems with the rocket.

Starship was scheduled to blast off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, March 3, and the rocket was fueled and on the pad ready for takeoff. But the countdown clock was paused at T-40 seconds, and SpaceX said there were issues that could involve both the first stage (aka the Super Heavy booster) and the upper stage (aka the Ship).

Read more