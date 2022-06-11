 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Hubble spots isolated black hole drifting alone through our galaxy

Georgina Torbet
By

Out in the depths of our galaxy roam lonely monsters: Isolated black holes which drift through space unattached to stars or other black holes. Though astronomers know that up to 100 million of these black holes exist in the Milky Way, they are exceedingly hard to spot. But now, data from the Hubble Space Telescope has been used to identify one of these lonely wanderers for the first time.

Located 5,00 light-years away in a spiral arm of the Milky Way called Carina-Sagittarius, the black hole was spotted by looking at the way it warps the light coming from stars behind it. As black holes don’t emit any light themselves, their presence has to be inferred from seeing their effects such as the way their gravity bends light from other sources.

An artist’s impression of a black hole drifting through our Milky Way galaxy.
This is an artist’s impression of a black hole drifting through our Milky Way galaxy. The black hole distorts the space around it, which warps images of background stars lined up almost directly behind it. This gravitational “lensing” effect offers the only telltale evidence for the existence of lone black holes wandering our galaxy, of which there may be a population of 100 million. ESA/Hubble, Digitized Sky Survey, Nick Risinger (skysurvey.org), N. Bartmann

Most black holes are spotted either as part of a binary system, in which a black hole and a star orbit around each other, or in the busy central regions of galaxies. A wandering black hole is only created when an unusually enormous star, at least 20 times the mass of our sun, explodes as a supernova and leaves behind a dense core that forms the black hole. If the supernova explosion isn’t symmetrical in all directions, the force of the blow can send the core shooting off into space, where it can continue to travel alone.

To identify this wandering black hole, researchers looked at data from both ground-based telescopes and Hubble for signs of an effect called gravitational lensing. This is where a body with a lot of mass — in this case, the black hole — has such strong gravity that it warps the light traveling from stars behind it, acting like a magnifying glass and making that light brighter for a short time.

This method is commonly used to spot exoplanets or stars, but in this case, the researchers think it was a black hole that caused the effect because the brightening lasted for such a long time due to the very strong gravity. Also, there was no change to the color of the light coming from the background stars, which you would expect to see if the object was a star giving off its own light.

Two different teams looked at the same data, one from the Space Telescope Science Institute and one from the University of California, Berkeley, and came up with slightly different estimates of how heavy the object is. One team calculated the black hole was around seven times the mass of our sun, while the other team found it was between 1.6 and 4.4 times the mass of the sun. That means there is a possibility that the object could be either a smaller black hole or a neutron star.

In either case, though, it’s still a special finding. “Whatever it is, the object is the first dark stellar remnant discovered wandering through the galaxy, unacompanied by another star,” said lead author Casey Lam of the University of California, Berkeley, in a statement.

Editors' Recommendations

The best motherboards for 2022

PC build-out guide

Satire, subversion, and Sonic the Hedgehog: What a hit YouTube series reveals about web culture

Sonic gets ready to battle in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Fairfax creators on season 2, L.A. streetwear, and Guy Fieri

Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman riding scooters in a scene from Fairfax.

Perseverance rover picks up a rock friend on Mars

A rock in the front left wheel of Perseverance on Sol 343, image was acquired on Feb. 6, 2022 (Sol 343).

Best dash cam deals for June 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The painstaking process of fixing NASA’s Lucy solar array issues

This illustration shows the Lucy spacecraft passing one of the Trojan Asteroids near Jupiter.

Soul Hackers 2 splits the difference between Persona 5 and Shin Megami Tensei V

Ringo, Arrow, and other party members stare at something in the distance in Soul Hackers 2.

9 Steam Deck tricks and tips you need to know about

Desktop mode on the Steam Deck.

The Spotify app is a mess, and audiobooks will only make it worse

The Spotify app on an iPhone, showing the Home page.

UFC 275 Live Stream: How to watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka tonight

watch ufc 275 live stream online teixeira vs prochazka

LG’s first OLED gaming monitor matches its smart TVs in price

The 48-inch UltraGear 48GQ900 is LG's first OLED gaming monitor.

Lost Illusions review: A sexy and entertaining costume drama

Lucien is annointed by society in Lost Illusions.

Google finally makes sharing easier in Docs and Drive

Google Docs in Firefox on a MacBook.