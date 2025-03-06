 Skip to main content
Intuitive Machines struggles with a second troubled lunar landing

By
Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission lunar lander, Athena, entering lunar orbit on Monday, March 3.
Intuitive Machines' IM-2 mission lunar lander, Athena, entering lunar orbit on Monday, March 3.

The moon is the place to be this week, as a second spacecraft has landed on the lunar surface with the last seven days. The Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission appears to have touched down on the moon’s surface today, Thursday March 6, at around 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) at the Mons Mouton region near the moon’s south pole.

However, the landing did not go smoothly. The lander seemed to touch down on the surface at the planned time, but the main engine did not shut off for several minutes, so the spacecraft could have kicked up a large amount of dust or damaged itself during this time. It’s also not yet clear what the orientation of the spacecraft on the surface is, so it’s possible that it could be on its side or facing the wrong direction. The good news for the Intuitive Machines team is that the solar panels do appear to be collecting power, which is a promising sign.

Intuitive Machines did share this image of Athena coming in to land, and further images and information are expected to come in soon:

Intuitive Machines

The mission, which was launched using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 26, was attempting the most southerly ever landing on the moon. The moon’s south pole region is of particular interest to scientists because it is thought to host water ice in permanently shadowed craters, and is a region that NASA is interested in exploring in its future crewed moon missions.

This is Intuitive Machines’ second lunar landing, as last year it became the first private company to ever make a soft landing on the moon with its Odysseus lander. The landing had some problems as well, however, as the spacecraft tipped as it came down on the moon’s rough surface and the lander ended up on its side. Although it was still able to collect some science data, the spacecraft’s lifespan was limited as it had problems collecting energy using its solar panels.

With this second landing with Athena, Intuitive Machines joins the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost lander which touched down on the moon’s surface on Sunday, March 2. Both company’s landers are part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services or CLPS program, which aims to get private companies to deliver supplies and technology to the moon ahead of sending humans there under the Artemis program.

Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
NASA’s axed moon rover could be resurrected by Intuitive Machines
An illustration of NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) on the lunar surface.

Lunar scientists were shocked and dismayed last month when NASA announced that it was canceling work on its moon rover, VIPER. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover was intended to search the moon's south pole for evidence of water there, but NASA said that it had to ax the project due to increasing costs.

This week, an open letter to Congress called the cancellation of the mission "unprecedented and indefensible," and questioned NASA's assertion that the cancellation of the mission would not affect plans to send humans to the moon. Scientists argued that the mission was fundamental to understanding the presence of water on the moon, which is a key resource for human exploration, as well as an issue of scientific interest.

Read more
China’s Chang’e 6 mission blasts off from lunar surface carrying moon rocks
This image shows China's Chang'e 6 lander on the surface of the moon.

This image shows China's Chang'e 6 lander on the surface of the moon. CNSA

China's Chang'e 6 mission, which made an impressive touchdown on the moon this past weekend, has scooped up samples from the lunar surface and has now taken off. It has departed the moon to carry the samples back to Earth for study, as reported by China's state news agency.

Read more
NASA conducts ‘moonwalks’ in the Arizona desert for Artemis lunar mission
NASA astronauts training in Arizona.

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Andre Douglas push a tool cart loaded with lunar tools through the San Francisco Volcanic Field north of Flagstaff, Arizona, as they practice moonwalking operations for Artemis III. NASA/Josh Valcarcel

Being an astronaut may sound glamorous, but it isn’t all rocket launches and floating around the International Space Station. The vast majority of the time is spent in training with your feet planted on terra firma.

Read more