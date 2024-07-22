 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

ISS astronaut video shows a tough gym workout

By

Astronauts visiting the International Space Station (ISS) usually stay for about six months. The microgravity conditions aboard the ISS mean that muscle will quickly waste away if a strict exercise regime isn’t followed during that time.

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara has just shared a video (below) showing her using many of the station’s exercise machines during her stay aboard the orbital outpost before returning to Earth in April. O’Hara calls the video “a little glimpse into our space gym.”

Recommended Videos

.@LunarLoral spent 203 days in space before returning to Earth on April 5, 2024. She exercised over two hours everyday on the space station to maintain her bone and muscle health in weightlessness. https://t.co/Mi57mFQYJY

&mdash; International Space Station (@Space_Station) July 22, 2024

The lack of gravity aboard the ISS means that a lot of harnesses are required to keep you in place. They also add resistance so that you get the full benefits of a workout and maintain and enhance your muscle strength.

O’Hara pointed out in her post that each astronaut exercises for 2.5 hours every day. This comprises around 60 minutes of weightlifting and 30-50 minutes of cardio involving running or cycling.

“While any exercise program has its challenges, I found it really enjoyable to have the opportunity to load my body up every day and zone out a bit listening to music or podcasts, reading, studying for upcoming events, and hanging out in Cupola looking at station and the planet in between sets,” O’Hara said.

Early on in human space exploration, scientists understood that exercise is a vital part of maintaining healthy bones and muscles in orbit, just as it is on Earth. Simple elastic bands were used for exercise on the early missions, but since then the gym hardware has become increasingly sophisticated.

Current exercise machines aboard the space station include ARED (Advanced Resistive Exercise Device), a machine built with pneumatic cylinders that create the necessary force to give the astronaut a decent workout. Another machine is CEVIS (Cycle Ergometer with Vibration Isolation and Stabilization System), a specially designed “bicycle” used for aerobic exercise.

Scientists are continuing to research the effects of exercise in space, as well as other things like diet, to help NASA better prepare for upcoming lunar missions that could see astronauts stay for prolonged periods inside a moonbase. Even greater challenges are presented with long-duration crewed missions to distant planets like Mars, the first of which could take place in the 2030s.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to watch the Starliner spacecraft’s historic crewed homecoming
Boeing’s Starliner crew ship is seen moments after docking to the International Space Station’s forward port on the Harmony module.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA is currently targeting Tuesday, June 25, for the undocking of Boeing Space’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft from the International Space Station. NASA will live stream Tuesday’s undocking and also the landing the following day. Read on for full details on how to watch.

Read more
NASA confirms date for first spacewalk of 2024 after last week’s cancellation
The International Space Station.

NASA is aiming to conduct its first spacewalk of 2024 on Monday, June 24.

It follows last week’s cancellation of a spacewalk due to a “spacesuit discomfort issue” experienced by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick while preparing for his very first extravehicular activity (EVA), which is the official name for spacewalks.

Read more
NASA selects new date for Starliner’s crewed return
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024.

The Starliner spacecraft is shown docked to the Harmony module’s forward port at the International Space Station, 263 miles above the Mediterranean Sea. NASA

Boeing Space’s Starliner crew capsule is now expected to depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, June 25, NASA has said.

Read more