Astronomers discover three exoplanets in final data from Kepler Space Telescope

Georgina Torbet
By

The Kepler Space Telescope was retired in 2018 after a nine-year mission that saw it discover an incredible 2,600 confirmed exoplanets, kicking off the modern era of exoplanet research. But now there are three more exoplanets to add to the mission’s total, even after the telescope has been dark for the last five years. Astronomers were recently able to use data from the very last observations of Kepler to discover three more planets.

Two of the three exoplanets have been confirmed — K2-416 b and K2-417 b — with a third planet, EPIC 246251988 b, remaining an exoplanet candidate. (To be upgraded from exoplanet candidate to confirmed exoplanet, an initial observation has to be verified through observations by two other telescopes.) The planets range from 2.6 times the size of Earth to 4 times the size of Earth, making them small in comparison to most discovered exoplanets.

An artist's concept of the Kepler spacecraft.
An artist’s concept of the Kepler spacecraft. NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

The planets themselves might not be the most exciting of discoveries, according to the researchers, but what is special about them is the way that they were discovered.

Related

”These are fairly average planets in the grand scheme of Kepler observations,” said lead researcher Elyse Incha of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in a statement. “But they’re exciting because Kepler observed them during its last few days of operations. It showcases just how good Kepler was at planet hunting, even at the end of its life.”

The observations were made during the telescope’s last weeks of observations before it was retired on October 30, 2018. As the spacecraft ran out of fuel, it could no longer point in the correct direction and its data became blurry. But the researchers were able to use the last good data to find transits — when the light from a star drops slightly due to a planet passing in front of it.

Even though the mission is now long over, the telescope leaves behind a legacy of publicly available data that it collected over its nearly decade-long observations. It has been succeeded by other planet-hunting telescopes like TESS, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, which was launched in 2018 and continues to discover new exoplanets.

“In many ways, Kepler passed the planet-hunting torch to TESS,” said TESS project scientist Knicole Colón, who also worked on Kepler. “Kepler’s dataset continues to be a treasure trove for astronomers, and TESS helps give us new insights into its discoveries.”

The exoplanet research is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

James Webb spots exoplanet with gritty clouds of sand floating in its atmosphere
This illustration conceptualises the swirling clouds identified by the James Webb Space Telescope in the atmosphere of the exoplanet VHS 1256 b. The planet is about 40 light-years away and orbits two stars that are locked in their own tight rotation. Its clouds, which are filled with silicate dust, are constantly rising, mixing, and moving during its 22-hour day.

One of the most exciting things about the James Webb Space Telescope is that not only can it detect exoplanets, but it can even peer into their atmospheres to see what they are composed of. Understanding exoplanet atmospheres will help us to find potentially habitable worlds, but it will also turn up some fascinating oddities -- like a recent finding of an exoplanet with an atmosphere full of gritty, sand clouds.

Exoplanet VHS 1256 b, around 40 light-years away, has a complex and dynamic atmosphere that shows considerable changes over a 22-hour day. Not only does the atmosphere show evidence of commonly observed chemicals like water, methane, and carbon monoxide, but it also appears to be dotted with clouds made up of silicate grains.

Read more
Tidally locked exoplanets could be habitable in the ‘terminator zone’
Some exoplanets have one side permanently facing their star while the other side is in perpetual darkness. The ring-shaped border between these permanent day and night regions is called a “terminator zone.” In a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal, physics and astronomy researchers at UC Irvine say this area has the potential to support extraterrestrial life.

Exoplanets can have all sorts of strange environments, and one feature which is relatively common to find among exoplanets but doesn't exist among planets in our solar system is tidal locking. This is where one side of the planet always faces its star and the other side always faces out into space, so one side gets incredibly hot while the other side is freezing cold. That doesn't sound like a comfortable environment for life, but recent research shows that it is possible that these exoplanets could be habitable in the narrow band which separates the two sides.

Known as the "terminator zone," this is the ring around a planet between the hot side, called the dayside, and the cold side, called the nightside. This zone separates two vastly different climates. “This is a planet where the dayside can be scorching hot, well beyond habitability, and the night side is going to be freezing, potentially covered in ice. You could have large glaciers on the night side,” explained the lead researcher, Ana Lobo of the University of California, Irvine, in a statement.

Read more
Amazon unveils customer terminals for internet-from-space service
Amazon's smallest customer terminal for Project Kuiper.

Amazon has shown off the hardware that will be used by the first customers of its Project Kuiper internet-from-space service.

Like SpaceX’s Starlink, Project Kuiper will use a constellation of small satellites to power a broadband service for customers around the world, though its primary focus will be on communities unserved or underserved by current internet technologies.

Read more