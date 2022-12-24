 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See the otherworldly sights of Mars in the wintertime

Georgina Torbet
By

While the northern hemisphere of Earth experiences the winter solstice this week, there are also snowy winter scenes to be found on Mars. With average temperatures around minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit and dropping as low as minus 220 degrees Fahrenheit, Mars is a chilly place generally, and is particularly so around the poles and during the winter. NASA recently shared a selection of photographs of Mars taken from orbit which show the winter weather to be found on our neighboring planet.

Weather on Mars is quite different from that on Earth because its atmosphere is so thin. At just 1% of the density of Earth’s atmosphere, the biggest weather events are not rainstorms but dust storms, as dust is whipped up from the surface into large storms which can cover the entire planet. However, there is occasional snow on Mars, and it comes in two forms: water ice snow, like we have on Earth, and carbon dioxide or dry ice snow which forms because it is so cold.

“Enough falls that you could snowshoe across it,” said Sylvain Piqueux, a Mars scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. “If you were looking for skiing, though, you’d have to go into a crater or cliffside, where snow could build up on a sloped surface.”

This image acquired on July 22, 2022 by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows sand dunes moving across the landscape. Winter frost covers the colder, north-facing half of each dune. This image acquired on May 6, 2021 by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows a unique polar dune field during northern spring, revealing some interesting patterns. HiRISE captured these “megadunes,” also called barchans. Carbon dioxide frost and ice have formed over the dunes during the winter; as this starts to sublimate during spring, the darker-colored dune sand is revealed.
HiRISE captured these “megadunes,” also called barchans. Carbon dioxide frost and ice have formed over the dunes during the winter; as this starts to sublimate during spring, the darker-colored dune sand is revealed. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

This image, taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s HiRISE instrument, shows dry ice forming frost over sand dunes in the martian winter. A fun fact about dry ice snowflakes is that unlike water ice snowflakes which always have six sides, the carbon dioxide snowflakes would be a different shape.

“Because carbon dioxide ice has a symmetry of four, we know dry-ice snowflakes would be cube-shaped,” Piqueux said. “Thanks to the Mars Climate Sounder, we can tell these snowflakes would be smaller than the width of a human hair.”

The HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured these images of sand dunes covered by frost just after winter solstice. The frost here is a mixture of carbon dioxide (dry) ice and water ice and will disappear in a few months when spring arrives.
The HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured these images of sand dunes covered by frost just after winter solstice. The frost here is a mixture of carbon dioxide (dry) ice and water ice and will disappear in a few months when spring arrives. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

The Mars Climate Sounder is another of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s instruments, which looks in the infrared wavelength to peer through clouds and see details about the martian climate.

In addition to orbiters, we are also learning about martian weather using instruments on the ground, such as the Perseverance rover’s MEDA suite which can measure wind speed and direction, pressure, and temperature from its location in the Jezero Crater.

You can see even more images of winter on Mars by heading over to NASA JPL’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA launches fresh water observation satellite
nasa swot launch
The Perseverance rover is building a sample cache on Mars
The location where NASA’s Perseverance will begin depositing its first cache of samples is shown in this image taken by the Mars rover on Dec. 14, 2022, the 646th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
How will NASA keep Mars astronauts safe from cosmic radiation? Here’s the plan
AstroRad Vest
Perseverance rover collects its first sample of Martian dirt
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover snagged two samples of regolith – broken rock and dust – on Dec. 2 and 6, 2022. This set of images, taken by the rover's left navigation camera, shows Perseverance's robotic arm over the two holes left after the samples were collected.
James Webb uses spectroscopy to identify earliest galaxies to date
This image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope highlights the region of study by the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES). This area is in and around the Hubble Space Telescope’s Ultra Deep Field. Scientists used Webb’s NIRCam instrument to observe the field in nine different infrared wavelength ranges. From these images, the team searched for faint galaxies that are visible in the infrared but whose spectra abruptly cut off at a critical wavelength. They conducted additional observations (not shown here) with Webb’s NIRSpec instrument to measure each galaxy’s redshift and reveal the properties of the gas and stars in these galaxies. In this image blue represents light at 1.15 microns (115W), green is 2.0 microns (200W), and red is 4.44 microns (444W)
How to watch SpaceX launch a private lunar lander tonight
kplo launch korea moon screenshot 2022 08 06 132442
Hubble reveals glow of ‘ghostly’ light around our solar system
This artist's illustration shows the location and size of a hypothetical cloud of dust surrounding our solar system. Astronomers searched through 200,000 images and made tens of thousands of measurements from Hubble Space Telescope to discover a residual background glow in the sky.
How to watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft splash down today
An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down after journey around moon
At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland ship.
Colliding neutron stars create ‘paradigm-shifting’ colossal flash
This artist's impression shows a kilonova produced by two colliding neutron stars. While studying the aftermath of a long gamma-ray burst (GRB), two independent teams of astronomers using a host of telescopes in space and on Earth, including the Gemini North telescope on Hawai‘i and the Gemini South telescope in Chile, have uncovered the unexpected hallmarks of a kilonova, the colossal explosion triggered by colliding neutron stars.
How the ‘hell planet’ covered in lava oceans got so close to its star
An artist’s impression of the planet Janssen (orange circle), which orbits its star so closely that its entire surface is a lava ocean that reaches temperatures of around 2,000 degrees Celsius.
Our galactic companion, the Small Magellanic Cloud, sparkles in Hubble image
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a small portion of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). The SMC is a dwarf galaxy and one of the Milky Way’s nearest neighbors, lying only about 200,000 light-years from Earth. It makes a pair with the Large Magellanic Cloud, and both objects are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, but are visible from some northern latitudes as well.
NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming