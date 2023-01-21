 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Browse through 3B celestial objects in Milky Way survey

Georgina Torbet
By

A new survey of the Milky Way has been released containing more than 3 billion objects, making it one of the largest astronomical catalogs ever produced. The second data release of the Dark Energy Camera Plane Survey, or DECaPS2, focuses on the galactic plane, which is the view looking across the disk of the galaxy in which most of the stars are located and covers 6.5% of the night sky.

The dataset is available to astronomers to use in their research, but it’s also available for the public to view online in a web browser. The Legacy Survey Viewer shows a variety of different survey images — you can select DECaPS2 images in the box in the top right to view the new data, and zoom in and out using the slider in the top left.

The galactic plane of the Milky Way.
Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab. The survey is here reproduced in 4000-pixel resolution to be accessible on smaller devices. DECaPS2/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA Image processing: M. Zamani & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)

The galactic plane is difficult to image because there are so many stars, which can overlap when seen from Earth, and because there is a lot of dust, which you can see as the dark swirls in the image above and which can obscure stars behind it. So the survey looked in near-infrared wavelengths which can peer through the dust for a better view, to build up a 3D view of the galaxy.

Related

“One of the main reasons for the success of DECaPS2 is that we simply pointed at a region with an extraordinarily high density of stars and were careful about identifying sources that appear nearly on top of each other,” said lead author of a paper about the survey, Andrew Saydjari of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, in a statement. “Doing so allowed us to produce the largest such catalog ever from a single camera, in terms of the number of objects observed.”

The total number of objects visible in the dataset numbers 3.32 billion, and is the result of 10 terabytes of data from 21,400 individual exposures taken using the Dark Energy Camera in Chile.

“This is quite a technical feat. Imagine a group photo of over three billion people and every single individual is recognizable!” said Debra Fischer of the National Science Foundation, which funded the Dark Energy Camera. “Astronomers will be poring over this detailed portrait of more than three billion stars in the Milky Way for decades to come. This is a fantastic example of what partnerships across federal agencies can achieve.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Webb spots early galaxies similar to our Milky Way
The power of JWST to map galaxies at high resolution and at longer infrared wavelengths than Hubble allows it look through dust and unveil the underlying structure and mass of distant galaxies. This can be seen in these two images of the galaxy EGS23205, seen as it was about 11 billion years ago. In the HST image (left, taken in the near-infrared filter), the galaxy is little more than a disk-shaped smudge obscured by dust and impacted by the glare of young stars, but in the corresponding JWST mid-infrared image (taken this past summer), it’s a beautiful spiral galaxy with a clear stellar bar.
James Webb survey image shows a field of shining galaxies
A swath of sky measuring 2% of the area covered by the full moon was imaged with Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) in eight filters, and with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide-Field Camera 3 (WFC3) in three filters that together span the 0.25 to 5 micron wavelength range. This image represents a portion of the full PEARLS field, which will be about four times larger.
See Hubble’s take on the famous and beautiful Carina Nebula
This sparkling new image depicts a small section of the Carina Nebula, one of the NASA Hubble Space Telescope’s most-imaged objects. The Carina Nebula, NGC 3372, is an enormous cloud of gas and dust home to several massive and bright stars, including at least a dozen that are 50 to 100 times the mass of our Sun.
How will NASA keep Mars astronauts safe from cosmic radiation? Here’s the plan
AstroRad Vest
How to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower this week
A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.
Old NASA satellite predicted to reenter the atmosphere tomorrow
NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere in early January.
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon
Hubble sees the ghostly light of lost, wandering stars
These are Hubble Space Telescope images of two massive clusters of galaxies named MOO J1014+0038 (left panel) and SPT-CL J2106-5844 (right panel). The artificially added blue color is translated from Hubble data that captured a phenomenon called intracluster light. This extremely faint glow traces a smooth distribution of light from wandering stars scattered across the cluster. Billions of years ago the stars were shed from their parent galaxies and now drift through intergalactic space.
Peering into clouds of dust to understand star formation
This image of the spectacular Sh2-54 nebula was taken in infrared light using ESO’s VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The clouds of dust and gas that are normally obvious in visible light are less evident here, and in this light we can see the light of the stars behind the nebulae now piercing through.
Earth to be visited by once-in-50,000-year comet
unprocessed image from the WISPR instrument on board NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shows comet NEOWISE
Hubble snaps a cluster in our galaxy bursting with stars
The scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 are strewn across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 6355 is a galactic globular cluster that resides in our Milky Way galaxy's inner regions. It is less than 50,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Perseverance rover celebrates its first Martian birthday
mars 2020 perseverance rover
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon depart the ISS on Monday
(Nov. 27, 2022) --- The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, loaded with over 7,700 pounds of science, supplies, and cargo, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 259 miles above the African continent.