 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

This must be the most beautiful image ever of a rocket launch

Trevor Mogg
By
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Florida.
SpaceX

The growing frequency of SpaceX launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida gives photographers plenty of opportunities to train their long lenses at the ascending rockets in the hope of capturing something special.

SpaceX’s latest launch took place during sunrise on Wednesday morning, and a short while later it shared several stunning images of its Falcon 9 rocket climbing toward space.

Falcon 9 launches GPS III satellite to orbit pic.twitter.com/UKSdZEOw7D

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2023

More photos of Falcon 9’s launch of GPS III → https://t.co/095WHWN1zX pic.twitter.com/BHm0QqPkOf

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2023

The Falcon 9 rocket was carrying a GPS satellite to orbit for the U.S. Space Force and is shown against a dramatic orange backdrop, with a large rising sun reflecting in the water below.

If interested, you can check out more images from recent SpaceX missions on its Flickr page.

As usual, SpaceX livestreamed the mission using multiple video cameras to track the rocket as it headed to space.

Following stage separation, the first stage returned to Earth and performed a perfect upright landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched the four Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station in October 2022. Bringing it safely back to Earth means it can be refurbished and used again for an upcoming mission.

Last year SpaceX smashed its own record for launches, sending a total of 61 missions skyward using its trusty Falcon 9 rocket, while one launch involved its more powerful, triple-booster Falcon Heavy vehicle.

With 2023 already looking like a busy year for the company, it’s likely to achieve even more launches over the next 12 months. With that in mind, we can expect to see more spectacular images from SpaceX before too long.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
SpaceX making final preparations for first flight of brand new rocket
SpaceX's Super Heavy and Starship.
SpaceX stacks mighty Super Heavy rocket as it eyes February test launch
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.
Watch a SpaceX rocket hurtle to orbit and back in 90 seconds
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon
Observe a comet, and other skywatching tips for January
See NASA’s newest Earth-monitoring satellite unfurl in space
This illustration shows the SWOT spacecraft with its antenna mast and solar arrays fully deployed.
Perseverance rover experiment produces record amount of oxygen on Mars
In this image, the gold-plated Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) Instrument shines after being installed inside the Perseverance rover.
NASA is looking for ideas on how to boost the Hubble Space Telescope
An astronaut aboard the space shuttle Atlantis captured this image of the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.
How to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower this week
A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.
James Webb spots early galaxies similar to our Milky Way
The power of JWST to map galaxies at high resolution and at longer infrared wavelengths than Hubble allows it look through dust and unveil the underlying structure and mass of distant galaxies. This can be seen in these two images of the galaxy EGS23205, seen as it was about 11 billion years ago. In the HST image (left, taken in the near-infrared filter), the galaxy is little more than a disk-shaped smudge obscured by dust and impacted by the glare of young stars, but in the corresponding JWST mid-infrared image (taken this past summer), it’s a beautiful spiral galaxy with a clear stellar bar.
Old NASA satellite predicted to reenter the atmosphere tomorrow
NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere in early January.
Hubble sees the ghostly light of lost, wandering stars
These are Hubble Space Telescope images of two massive clusters of galaxies named MOO J1014+0038 (left panel) and SPT-CL J2106-5844 (right panel). The artificially added blue color is translated from Hubble data that captured a phenomenon called intracluster light. This extremely faint glow traces a smooth distribution of light from wandering stars scattered across the cluster. Billions of years ago the stars were shed from their parent galaxies and now drift through intergalactic space.
Peering into clouds of dust to understand star formation
This image of the spectacular Sh2-54 nebula was taken in infrared light using ESO’s VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The clouds of dust and gas that are normally obvious in visible light are less evident here, and in this light we can see the light of the stars behind the nebulae now piercing through.