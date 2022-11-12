 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA still go for Artemis I launch despite minor damage from Hurricane Nicole

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA has announced that the Space Launch System rocket is still set to be launched for the Artemis I mission this week, despite suffering “very minor damage” during Hurricane Nicole.

The rocket was out on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida when the hurricane struck last week, as rolling it back inside its building was deemed to be too risky. During a previous launch attempt which was stymied by Hurricane Ian, the rocket was returned to its building, but this time it was decided it would be safer left where it was.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Teams began walkdowns and inspections at the pad to assess the status of the rocket and spacecraft after the passage of Hurricane Nicole.
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Teams began walkdowns and inspections at the pad to assess the status of the rocket and spacecraft after the passage of Hurricane Nicole. NASA

Now, NASA teams have checked over the rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and the mobile launcher to check they are still ready for launch as planned on Wednesday, November 16, and the agency has announced it is intended to go ahead with the launch.

“Space Launch System engineers have performed detailed analysis to confirm the sustained and peak winds experienced during the storm have no adverse effect on the structural strength of the rocket,” NASA wrote in an update. “While varying peak winds were measured by sensors at different heights at the pad, all measurements remained below 75% of SLS design limits, which also are intentionally conservative. Data from testing with actual hardware during the structural test series and modal testing, as well as other evaluations and modeling, provide confidence there is margin beyond the design ratings.”

There had been concerns that the high winds might have caused damage, but NASA says the issues being fixed are minor, such as loose caulk and weather coverings. A hard cover that had been added over the emergency ejection system of the Orion spacecraft to protect it during the hurricane was removed and the window will be inspected.

The teams are also powering on the rocket systems as part of launch preparations to check everything is working as expected, in testing which is expected to run through today, Saturday, November 12. A review of launch preparations will happen tomorrow, Sunday, November 13.

Editors' Recommendations

Space Launch System rocket back at the launchpad ready for Artemis I launch
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it arrives at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for Nov. 14 at 12:07 a.m.
NASA ‘on track’ for SLS rocket launch in November
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad in the summer of 2022.
NASA’s Psyche mission to metal asteroid has a new launch date
This illustration, updated as of June 2020, depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.
NASA targets new date for maiden launch of its mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
See the ‘quiet’ of the sun’s corona in Solar Orbiter footage
The ESA-led Solar Orbiter mission has experienced its second close encounter with the Sun. It is delivering more stunning data, and at higher resolution than ever before.
Lucy spacecraft snaps stunning image of Earth during flyby
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured this image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
Rebooted Mars Express instrument peers inside martian moon Phobos
Mars Express HRSC image of Phobos, taken on 7 March 2010.
James Webb captures a stunning colliding pair of galaxies
This image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope depicts IC 1623, an entwined pair of interacting galaxies which lies around 270 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cetus. The two galaxies in IC 1623 are plunging headlong into one another in a process known as a galaxy merger. Their collision has ignited a frenzied spate of star formation known as a starburst, creating new stars at a rate more than twenty times that of the Milky Way galaxy.
Spooky cobwebbed Hubble image helps investigate dark matter
Hundreds of small galaxies appear across this view. Their colours vary. Some are shades of orange, while others are white. Most appear as fuzzy ovals, but a few have distinct spiral arms. There are also many thin, long, orange arcs that curve around the centre of the image, where there is a prominent orange glow.
Watch NASA demolish a piece of space history in 10 seconds
NASA's Building 4200 at the Marshall Space Flight Center being demolished.
Astronomers spot a huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid between Earth and Venus
Twilight observations with the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera at NOIRLab’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile have enabled astronomers to spot three near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the glare of the Sun. These NEAs are part of an elusive population that lurks inside the orbits of Earth and Venus. One of the asteroids is the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
The ghostly remnants of a dead star captured in stunning image
This image shows a spectacular view of the orange and pink clouds that make up what remains after the explosive death of a massive star — the Vela supernova remnant. This detailed image consists of 554 million pixels, and is a combined mosaic image of observations taken with the 268-million-pixel OmegaCAM camera at the VLT Survey Telescope, hosted at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. OmegaCAM can take images through several filters that each let the telescope see the light emitted in a distinct colour. To capture this image, four filters have been used, represented here by a combination of magenta, blue, green and red. The result is an extremely detailed and stunning view of both the gaseous filaments in the remnant and the foreground bright blue stars that add sparkle to the image.
Space station shares ‘eerie green aurora’ for Halloween
An aurora viewed from the International Space Station.