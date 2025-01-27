 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA video offers behind-the-scenes look at upcoming SPHEREx mission

By

Excitement is building for next month’s launch of NASA’s SPHEREx mission, which will survey the sky in optical and near-infrared light from low-Earth orbit.

NASA has just released a video (below) offering a behind-the-scenes look at the mission, with the team members revealing some of the rigorous testing processes that have been necessary to get the space telescope ready for launch.

Spacecraft Makers: SPHEREx and the Intense Tests That Prepared It for Space

Short for “Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer,” SPHEREx will “look back int time” to see what happened in the first moments after the big bang. A powerful space telescope is able to do this because light from distant celestial objects takes millions — or billions — of years to reach Earth, allowing us to observe these objects as they appeared in the distant past when that light first began its journey.

Recommended Videos

The mission will also seek to understand how galaxies have evolved throughout history, and search for water and other basic ingredients for life.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The SPHEREx comprises two main sections — the bottom half is the spacecraft with the onboard computer, telecom system, solar array, and other parts, while the top half is the payload, which includes the BAE Systems-built telescope and also the cones that act as thermal shields to keep the observatory cool.

“The SPHEREx telescope and the detectors are required to be very temperature-stable during their observations in order to collect that science data, and they lend this very distinctive structure to a spacecraft, one that I haven’t seen before in my career,” said Brian Pramann, SPHEREx program manager at BAE Systems.

The video also features footage from a thermal vacuum chamber — the one at BAE is called Titan.

“It’s a special chamber where we can lock in the spacecraft, pull out the atmosphere, and mimic the vacuum of space,” explained Farah Alibay, a system engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is overseeing the two-year mission. “It also can mimic the hot and the cold of space. So if you can imagine when SPHEREx is orbiting Earth, it’s going to see the sun but also eclipses, so it gets really hot and really cold, and we can mimic all of that in that special chamber.”

Watch the video to learn more about four other vital tests that SPHEREx has to undergo ahead of launch.

Regarding the upcoming mission, Alibay said she’s “most looking forward to is those first few images that we’re going to get from SPHEREx once it’s on orbit. Whenever you see those beautiful images of space, it makes all of the pain and the long days really worth it.”

As for Pramann, he’s hoping for “a successful mission with data products that the science community can use to advance our understanding of the world and the universe that we live in,” adding, “Being able to see basically back in time, it’s cool. It’s like time travel, right?”

NASA is targeting February 27 for the launch of the SPHEREx space telescope, which will lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA answers all of your questions on the troubled Starliner mission
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the space station.

NASA has updated an FAQ page on its website with the latest information on the state of Boeing Space’s beleaguered Starliner mission.

With so much speculation surrounding the state of the spacecraft, the page offers a definitive guide on where the mission is at right now.

Read more
NASA’s axed moon rover could be resurrected by Intuitive Machines
An illustration of NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) on the lunar surface.

Lunar scientists were shocked and dismayed last month when NASA announced that it was canceling work on its moon rover, VIPER. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover was intended to search the moon's south pole for evidence of water there, but NASA said that it had to ax the project due to increasing costs.

This week, an open letter to Congress called the cancellation of the mission "unprecedented and indefensible," and questioned NASA's assertion that the cancellation of the mission would not affect plans to send humans to the moon. Scientists argued that the mission was fundamental to understanding the presence of water on the moon, which is a key resource for human exploration, as well as an issue of scientific interest.

Read more
Stuck Starliner is causing NASA to delay other ISS missions
SpaceX Crew-9 during training.

NASA has announced that it will delay the targeted launch date of SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) while it continues to work on resolving the situation with the troubled Starliner spacecraft.

The Starliner mission was only supposed to last about 10 days, but has been docked at the ISS since early June. An issue with some of the spacecraft's thrusters has prompted NASA engineers to carry out investigations to determine if the vehicle is safe to fly home with its two crew members on board.

Read more