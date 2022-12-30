 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Observe a comet, and other skywatching tips for January

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA is back with its monthly preview of what to look out for in the night sky.

January offers some real crackers, including a parade of planets, a winter dazzle of stars, and even a comet.

Planets

Throughout the month of January you’ll be able to spot four planets at the same time, with the naked eye (weather permitting, of course).

Related

First, try to seek out Mars in the east, identifiable by its salmon-pink color. Then, look out for the bright light of Jupiter overhead, and Saturn in the southwest, close to Venus.

If you’re not sure which is which, download one of these excellent astronomy apps for Android and iOS, and they’ll point you in the right direction.

Stars

January’s crisp, winter nights offer a great chance for folks in the Northern Hemisphere to spot bright stars and constellations.

“There’s Orion the hunter; the big dog constellation Canis Major; and the lesser known little dog, Canis Minor with its bright star Procyon,” NASA explained on its website.

“Y-shaped Taurus, the bull, includes the bright Hyades and Pleiades star clusters. And just east of Orion, you’ll find the bright stars Castor and Pollux, which form the heads of the twins in Gemini.”

Again, if you’re having trouble picking out the features, fire up your astronomy app.

Comet

The entirety of January offers folks in the Northern Hemisphere the exciting chance to spot a comet hurtling across the sky (those in the Southern Hemisphere can see it in February).

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is observable with binoculars or a telescope in the predawn sky, moving swiftly toward the northwest.

Currently passing through the inner solar system, the comet was first sighted in March 2021 when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its closest approach to the sun on January 12, and come closest to Earth on February 2.

“Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it’ll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it’s just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies,” NASA said.

NASA describes the event as an “awesome opportunity to make a personal connection with an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system.”

It added that the astronomy apps should offer details on the comet’s position for the specific date that you’re looking skyward.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch two U.S. astronauts on a spacewalk on Thursday
Expedition 65 flight engineer and Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, pictured during a spacewalk to perform work on the Pirs docking compartment.
NASA launches fresh water observation satellite
nasa swot launch
How will NASA keep Mars astronauts safe from cosmic radiation? Here’s the plan
AstroRad Vest
Video: ISS spacecraft experiences significant leak
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station.
NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming
Watch 25-day Orion mission squeezed into just 60 seconds
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.
ISS astronaut spots SpaceX’s Starbase facility from space
SpaceX's Starbase facility as seen from the ISS.
Watch NASA’s video celebrating 2022’s amazing achievements
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
Watch this incredible video of a SpaceX rocket test
SpaceX testing an engine on its Starship spacecraft.
Coolant leak in Soyuz docked to ISS is causing temperatures to rise
The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship is pictured docked to the Rassvet module. In the background, the Prichal docking module is attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.
The Perseverance rover is building a sample cache on Mars
The location where NASA’s Perseverance will begin depositing its first cache of samples is shown in this image taken by the Mars rover on Dec. 14, 2022, the 646th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Hubble and Spitzer spot two far-off watery worlds
In this illustration super-Earth Kepler-138 d is in the foreground. To the left, the planet Kepler-138 c, and in the background the planet Kepler 138 b, seen in silhouette transiting its central star. Kepler 138 is a red dwarf star located 218 light-years away. The low density of Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d — which are nearly identical in size — means that they must be composed largely of water.
See Hubble’s take on the famous and beautiful Carina Nebula
This sparkling new image depicts a small section of the Carina Nebula, one of the NASA Hubble Space Telescope’s most-imaged objects. The Carina Nebula, NGC 3372, is an enormous cloud of gas and dust home to several massive and bright stars, including at least a dozen that are 50 to 100 times the mass of our Sun.