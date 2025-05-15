 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

NASA rover shares moody image of Mars moon Deimos

By
Mars' Deimos moon, captured by NASA's Perseverance rover.
Mars' Deimos moon, captured by NASA's Perseverance rover. NASA

Once in a while, you might look up and marvel at magnificent views of our moon, its surface dramatically lit by our sun’s light. But have you ever paused to wonder what other moons might look like from the surfaces of other planets in our solar system?

NASA’s Perseverance rover, which has been exploring Mars since arriving there in dramatic fashion in 2021, has just shared an exquisite image of Deimos, one of the red planet’s two moons. 

Recommended Videos

“Wishing upon a … moon?” NASA’s Perseverance team, based in California, wrote in a post on the rover’s X account on Thursday, adding: “That bright ‘star’ is actually Mars’ moon Deimos.”

Wishing upon a… moon?

That bright “star” is actually Mars’ moon Deimos. In the hours before dawn, I snapped this long-exposure image with my left Navcam and caught Deimos as well as two stars from the constellation Leo in the sky.

It’s definitely a mood, as they say. pic.twitter.com/WTSppIAQID

— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) May 15, 2025

Perseverance captured the image in March “in the hours before dawn” via a long-exposure using its left Navcam. The picture also includes two stars — Regulus and Algieba — from the constellation Leo, which NASA has helpfully pointed out:

Deimos above the surface of Mars.
NASA

With a diameter of 7.7 miles (12.4 kilometers), Deimos, which scientists believe is likely to be a captured asteroid, is much smaller than Earth’s moon, which has a diameter of 2,159 miles (3,474 kilometers). 

Related

And while Deimos orbits Mars at a distance of 14,577 miles (23,460 kilometers), Earth’s next door neighbor orbits at a far greater distance of about 238,855 miles (384,400 kilometers).

Also, our moon has a spherical shape, whereas Deimos has an irregular form that NASA has rather unflatteringly described as “potato-shaped.”

The rover’s image offers a refreshing departure from its usual focus on the martian terrain where it’s searching for signs of ancient microbial life, allowing us to appreciate for a moment the broader cosmic context of Perseverance’s mission. 

In many ways, the striking photo is more than just a technical achievement as it also offers a moment of reflection during the rover’s epic mission to seek knowledge beyond our home planet.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…

Editors’ Recommendations

Firefly’s Blue Ghost moon mission shares its most stunning image yet
Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander.

As the Firefly Aerospace mission known as Blue Ghost makes it way to the moon, it is snapping some gorgeous images as it goes -- including striking images of Earth in its rearview mirror. Now, the company has released the most stunning image so far, showing the planet Earth and its reflection bouncing off the smooth surface of a solar panel on the spacecraft.

Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander. Firefly Aerospace

Read more
Mysterious colorful clouds drift through Mars’s sky in new Curiosity images
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured this feather-shaped iridescent cloud just after sunset on Jan. 27, 2023, the 3,724th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Studying the colors in iridescent clouds tells scientists something about particle size within the clouds and how they grow over time.

As the Curiosity rover explores its way around Mars, it isn't only looking down at the martian rocks and regolith -- it is also looking up at the martian sky. Like Earth, Mars has its own seasonal weather patterns, but with its different atmosphere that weather can include some unusual phenomena, such as striking colorful clouds.

A recent video created from images captured by Curiosity shows clouds tinted red and green flowing though the sky over Mars. Captured using the rover's Mastcam instrument on January 17, 2025, the video shows the clouds during twilight on the red planet.

Read more
NASA’s Mars rover collects rock sample ‘unlike anything we’ve seen before’
Perseverance's 26th rock sample collected from the Martian surface.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of its 26th collected rock sample, named “Silver Mountain,” using its onboard Sample Caching System Camera, located inside the rover's underbelly. The camera looks directly down into the top of a sample tube to take close-up pictures of the sampled material and the tube ahead of sealing and storage. NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA is getting excited about a special rock that its Perseverance rover has just scooped up from the surface of Mars.

Read more