 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA spacewalk video features a stunning view of Earth

Trevor Mogg
By
A view of Earth from an astronaut's helmet camera during a spacewalk at the ISS.
NASA

NASA has successfully completed its first spacewalk since March.

American astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada returned to the interior of the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday afternoon following a successful extravehicular activity (EVA) lasting 7 hours and 11 minutes.

The debut spacewalks for Rubio and Cassada came just over six weeks after the pair arrived at the orbital outpost aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission.

NASA livestreamed the entire EVA, at one point tweeting a spectacular view of Earth captured by Cassada’s helmet camera, with the caption: “We love an office with a view.”

We love an office with a view!@NASA_Astronauts Josh Cassada’s helmet cam captures a pristine view of Earth as he works in tandem with astronaut Frank Rubio to install an IROSA (ISS Rollout Solar Array) modification kit on the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/DTeJINPKsy

&mdash; NASA (@NASA) November 15, 2022

The pair completed the majority of the EVA’s main objectives, including the installation of a mounting bracket on the starboard side of the station’s truss assembly in preparation of the installation of a pair of ISS Rollout Solar Arrays as part of ongoing work to upgrade the facility’s power supply.

Tuesday’s EVA was the 254th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, upgrades, and maintenance work, since the ISS went into operation just over two decades ago.

Spacewalk pause

NASA halted its spacewalk program eight months ago after an EVA incident in which moisture started to appear inside the helmet of German astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Maurer was unharmed but NASA described it as a “close call” and decided to suspend ISS spacewalks while it conducted an investigation to find out exactly what happened.

Officials found that the spacesuit had performed as usual and exhibited no issues, believing instead that the moisture was condensation caused by astronaut exertion and the cooling settings on Maurer’s spacesuit. Engineers reviewed the preparation processes for future EVAs and modified the design of the suit to ensure that any excess moisture that appears during a spacewalk is effectively absorbed.

NASA’s halt to proceedings didn’t lead to all spacewalks at the ISS being called off. Five spacewalks have taken place since March, organized by NASA’s Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, and involving mostly Russian crewmembers.

The next two NASA-led spacewalks are scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, and Saturday, December 3.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA ‘on track’ for SLS rocket launch in November
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad in the summer of 2022.
Watch NASA demolish a piece of space history in 10 seconds
NASA's Building 4200 at the Marshall Space Flight Center being demolished.
Lucy spacecraft snaps stunning image of Earth during flyby
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured this image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
Space station forced to dodge orbital debris on Monday night
The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.
Watch the launch highlights of world’s most powerful rocket
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket heads to space on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
How NASA’s Mars InSight lander mission will end
This selfie of NASA’s InSight lander is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 – the 106th and 133rd Martian days, or sols, of the mission – by the spacecraft Instrument Deployment Camera located on its robotic arm.
Space Station received special visitors 22 years ago today
The International Space Station.
Rocket Lab will use a helicopter to catch a falling rocket booster
A helicopter attempting to catch a falling rocket booster.
Do look up to enjoy November’s space treats
how to photograph perseid meteor shower streak in the night sky
NASA’s Psyche mission goes ahead, but VERITAS mission is delayed
This illustration, updated as of March 2021, depicts NASA's Psyche spacecraft. Set to launch in August 2022, the Psyche mission will explore a metal-rich asteroid of the same name that lies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Space Launch System rocket back at the launchpad ready for Artemis I launch
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it arrives at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for Nov. 14 at 12:07 a.m.
China’s new space station, Tiangong, gets its third module
Shenzhou-14 astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (L) and Cai Xuzhe waving inside the Mengtian lab module.
Hubble captures a glowing bridge of stars in Wild’s Triplet
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows two of the galaxies in the galactic triplet Arp 248 – also known as Wild's Triplet – which lies around 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. The two large spiral galaxies visible in this image – which flank a smaller, unrelated background spiral galaxy – appear connected by a luminous bridge. This elongated stream of stars and interstellar dust is known as a tidal tail, and it formed by the mutual gravitational attraction of the two foreground galaxies.