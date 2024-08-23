 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA to announce decision about stuck Starliner astronauts tomorrow

By
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA’s Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA’s Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. NASA

NASA is holding a press conference Saturday, August 24, to announce a decision on how to bring home two astronauts who have been stuck on the International Space Station.

After been more than two months since the Boeing Starliner launched on what was supposed to be a one-week mission. Following both helium leaks (which were known about before the launch) and problems with the thrusters (which weren’t), the Starliner’s two test pilots — NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — have stayed aboard the International Space Station as NASA and Boeing officials assess if and when it will be safe for them to travel back to Earth.

Recommended Videos

While originally NASA had indicated it intended to use the Starliner to bring the two astronauts home, and has said that the spacecraft is safe and could be used in an emergency, that has changed in recent weeks as problems have continued to drag on. The issues with the spacecraft’s thrusters continue to be a source of concern, and NASA has indicated that it may consider using a SpaceX Dragon to return the astronauts to Earth instead.

To use a Dragon, the plan would be to send just two new crew members on the next run to the space station, in a mission called Crew-9. These crews are typically made up of four astronauts, but in this case just two new members would travel to the station, and Wilmore and Williams would join them to become Crew-9. They would all then travel home together in February next year.

While this would be presumably the least-risky option, as the Dragon has been working reliably for several years, it would be an embarrassment to NASA and to Boeing and could also cause some logistical headaches around shuffling crew assignments on the space station. NASA is holding a press conference Saturday, August 24, to announce whether it plans to keep working on bringing the astronauts home using the Starliner or whether it will switch to the Dragon instead.

The meeting tomorrow follows an agency-level review of the Starliner mission, where NASA leaders meet to discuss current data and possible outcomes. NASA has also said that its engineering teams have been working on a new model of the thruster mechanics, which should give more accurate predictions of their behavior if they are used to return to Earth.

“This data could help teams better understand system redundancy from undock to service module separation. Ongoing efforts to complete the new modelling, characterize spacecraft performance data, refine integrated risk assessments, and determine community recommendations will fold into the agency-level review,” the agency wrote.

You can watch the NASA briefing using the video embedded below, which begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Status News Conference

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Boeing and NASA in no rush to bring Starliner astronauts back from space station
NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams giving an interview on board the International Space Station on Wednesday July 10.

NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams givie an interview on board the International Space Station on Wednesday, July 10. NASA TV

Two NASA astronauts will remain on the International Space Station (ISS) for at least several more weeks, as testing continues on the troubled Boeing Starliner that carried them to the station on its first crewed test flight. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are safe on the station and, NASA insists, not stranded, but they will not yet be returning home due to thruster issues with their spacecraft.

Read more
NASA is about to give an important update on Starliner spacecraft
Boeing's Starliner capsule docked at the ISS.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft remains docked at the International Space Station. NASA

NASA will offer an update on Wednesday regarding the Boeing Starliner spacecraft currently stuck at the International Space Station (ISS).

Read more
This NASA astronaut has been getting creative with his camera on the ISS
The Earth and moon captured from the ISS.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in March as commander of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission.

During his time aboard the orbital outpost, Dominick has been sharing some wonderful images of both inside and outside the ISS.

Read more