NASA to shut Spot the Station site. Here’s how you can still track the ISS

Did you know that on a clear night, it’s possible to see the International Space Station (ISS) when it passes overhead? Sunlight reflecting off the habitable satellite causes it to shine brightly as it orbits Earth some 250 miles up, making it easy to spot.

For many years now, NASA has operated a service that lets you sign up for text message and email notifications that are sent out shortly before the ISS passes within sight of your registered location. Depending on its path across the sky, the station could remain visible for as long as six minutes, giving you plenty of time to gaze upward and marvel at the fact that humans are living and working aboard the distant, orbital outpost.

But from June 12, subscribers will no longer receive the notifications, and the ability to find sighting opportunities near you will also no longer be available on the Spot the Station website.

The good news is that there’s still an easy way to find out when the ISS is passing overhead.

All you need to do is download NASA’s Spot the Station app, which is available on iOS and Android for smartphones and tablets.

The revamped mobile app offers notifications of ISS viewing opportunities in the U.S. and around the world, and also brings improvements to the user experience. For example, the Spot the Station app can be configured to provide push notifications based on your precise location at any given time.

It also features an augmented reality interface that shows you the location of the space station relative to you, making it easier to locate it as it passes by.

The app also offers up-to-date information on the latest science and research being conducted by astronauts aboard the facility, which has had a continuous human presence for almost a quarter of a century.

Want to find out more about everyday life aboard the space station? Then check out these videos made on the ISS by visiting astronauts over the years.