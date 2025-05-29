 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NASA to shut Spot the Station site. Here’s how you can still track the ISS

By
The International Space Station.
The International Space Station. NASA

Did you know that on a clear night, it’s possible to see the International Space Station (ISS) when it passes overhead? Sunlight reflecting off the habitable satellite causes it to shine brightly as it orbits Earth some 250 miles up, making it easy to spot.

For many years now, NASA has operated a service that lets you sign up for text message and email notifications that are sent out shortly before the ISS passes within sight of your registered location. Depending on its path across the sky, the station could remain visible for as long as six minutes, giving you plenty of time to gaze upward and marvel at the fact that humans are living and working aboard the distant, orbital outpost.

Recommended Videos

But from June 12, subscribers will no longer receive the notifications, and the ability to find sighting opportunities near you will also no longer be available on the Spot the Station website.

Related

The good news is that there’s still an easy way to find out when the ISS is passing overhead. 

All you need to do is download NASA’s Spot the Station app, which is available on iOS and Android for smartphones and tablets.

The revamped mobile app offers notifications of ISS viewing opportunities in the U.S. and around the world, and also brings improvements to the user experience. For example, the Spot the Station app can be configured to provide push notifications based on your precise location at any given time.

It also features an augmented reality interface that shows you the location of the space station relative to you, making it easier to locate it as it passes by.

The app also offers up-to-date information on the latest science and research being conducted by astronauts aboard the facility, which has had a continuous human presence for almost a quarter of a century. 

Want to find out more about everyday life aboard the space station? Then check out these videos made on the ISS by visiting astronauts over the years. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

NASA to host first ever Twitch stream from International Space Station
NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station.

The job of space agencies like NASA isn't only to research scientific topics and to push forward space exploration -- it's also to communicate with the public about that work, and to get them excited for space research. To that end, NASA frequently hosts events like astronauts in space answering questions from school children, collaborating with citizen science projects, or encouraging amateur astronomers and curious stargazers to participate in astronomical events. Now, the agency's latest push to engage young people is to go where many of them are: on Twitch.

NASA will host its first Twitch event from the International Space Station next week, in a move hoping to draw in a new audience interested in space science and research. The event will have NASA astronauts currently living on the space station talk about their life on board and the work that they're doing, and give Twitch viewers the opportunity to ask them questions.

Read more
With 16 sunrises a day, when does it become 2025 on the space station?
The International Space Station.

Life on the International Space Station (ISS) is anything but ordinary. The microgravity conditions mean you spend most of your time floating around the place, and the views from the windows are special, to say the least. Popping outside requires donning protective clothing, and going to the bathroom is a more complicated process than back on terra firma.

And due to the ISS orbiting Earth at around 17,000 mph, astronauts stationed there witness 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets in every 24-hour period. So how will the current crew -- NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Don Pettit, and Nick Hague, together with Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner -- know when to celebrate the arrival of 2025?

Read more
2025 could be a big year in the endeavor to replace the space station
Vast Space's Haven-2 space station.

Vast Unveils Final Design for Haven-1, the World’s First Commercial Space Station

Humans have been living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since 2000, but like every piece of aging machinery, the orbital outpost has a limited lifespan.

Read more