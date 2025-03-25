 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

NASA’s moon rocket meets its side boosters for crewed Artemis II voyage

By
NASA's SLS rocket for the Artemis II mission.
The SLS rocket core with its two side boosters. NASA

NASA’s much-anticipated Artemis II mission has experienced multiple delays in recent years, with the agency currently targeting no earlier than February 2026 for a flight that will send four astronauts on a voyage around the moon.

The Artemis II astronauts, as well as folks following the mission preparations, will be pleased to learn that NASA recently lifted the SLS rocket’s core stage into position, joining it to the two solid rocket boosters in essential work carried out inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center.

Recommended Videos

After moving the @NASA_SLS core stage north in the Vehicle Assembly Building transfer aisle, teams began lifting it with two of the facility’s overhead cranes, reorienting it into a vertical position. This is called a “breakover.” pic.twitter.com/phNH0nWcIU

&mdash; NASA&#39;s Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) March 25, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“The core stage is the largest component of the rocket, standing 212 feet tall,” NASA said in an update posted on its website this week. “The stage is the backbone of the rocket, supporting the launch vehicle stage adapter, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, Orion stage adapter, and the Orion spacecraft for the agency’s crewed Artemis II mission.”

Need a boost? 🚀

Teams lowered the @NASAArtemis II @NASA_SLS core stage onto mobile launcher 1 between the twin solid rocket boosters. The weight of the core stage is supported by the boosters, attaching with struts at several points. These struts that connect the hardware are… pic.twitter.com/ubs6cmo6uA

&mdash; NASA&#39;s Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) March 25, 2025

Artemis II

NASA’s successful Artemis I mission flew an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the moon in 2022. The Artemis II test flight will send astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Jeremy Hansen on the same route, orbiting the moon before returning to Earth in a mission expected to last about 10 days.

The voyage will help to confirm the foundational systems and hardware needed for human deep space exploration, which could eventually involve crewed missions to Mars.

The immediate goal, however, is to return humans to the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission that NASA is currently targeting for 2027.

The Artemis II astronauts have been in training ever since they were announced for the mission in April 2023. NASA has been sharing occasional updates about their preparations, which have included work on safely exiting from the Orion spacecraft should an emergency situation occur immediately after splashdown at the end of the mission.

Gl0ver and Wiseman also recently appeared in a NASA video explaining how they’ll be putting the Orion spacecraft through its paces during what should be an incredible lunar adventure.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA’s Orion spacecraft has ‘critical issues’ with its heat shield, report finds
The Orion crew module for NASA’s Artemis II mission.

The Orion crew module for NASA’s Artemis II mission. NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA is intending to use its new Orion capsule to send astronauts to the moon under its Artemis program, but a new report finds that issues with the capsule's heat shield could be a risk to crew safety. The report from NASA's inspector general was released this week and details issues with the heat shield, which lost some material during the first flight of Orion during the Artemis I mission in 2022.

Read more
Watch NASA begin testing its Orion capsule for lunar flyby
NASA starts testing the Orion capsule for the Artemis II mission.

NASA has started testing the Orion spacecraft that will take four astronauts on a voyage around the moon as part of the Artemis II mission currently scheduled for 2025.

The space agency shared a video (below) showing the Orion capsule being transported to an upgraded vacuum chamber inside the Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There, it will undergo electromagnetic compatibility and interference testing.

Read more
Artemis II lunar crew rehearses splashdown in the Pacific
NASA's Artemis II crew rehearsing the splashdown for its upcoming mission.

Previous

Next

Read more