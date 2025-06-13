 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

NASA’s red planet rover shares a cool close-up of Mars mud

By
A hole drilled by NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars.
A hole drilled by NASA's Curiosity rover in a place of scientific interest on Mars. NASA

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been tootling across the martian surface since 2012, its lofty quest to determine if Mars ever had environmental conditions suitable for microbial life.

While it’s already shared strong evidence that the red planet once had the right conditions for such a scenario, Curiosity continues to learn more about Mars through science expeditions that include drilling for rock samples that it then analyzes in its onboard laboratory. 

Recommended Videos

On Thursday, the hardy rover shared a striking image (top and below) showing its latest drilling site, with the disturbed Mars mudstone appearing so close to the lens that you feel like you can almost reach out and touch it. Take a closer look and marvel at the astonishing detail present in the image, and then consider that it exists not on Earth but in a place currently some 180 million miles from where you’re sat now. 

Meet “Altadena,” my 43rd drill hole.

It’s named after a city near where I was built back on Earth. I’ve got more sampling to do as a I scale Mount Sharp, unraveling its history one rocky layer at a time. pic.twitter.com/qyKyeLCZjO

— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) June 12, 2025

“Meet ‘Altadena,’ my 43rd drill hole,” Curiosity said in its post. “It’s named after a city near where I was built back on Earth. I’ve got more sampling to do as a I scale Mount Sharp, unraveling its history one rocky layer at a time.”

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The mudstone on Mars is a type of sedimentary rock formed from very fine particles of silt and clay that settled in ancient water bodies. It’s essentially the remnants of ancient lakebeds, suggesting that Mars held liquid water for an extensive period a long time ago.

Curiosity is conducting its work on Mount Sharp, which it’s been exploring for much of its time on Mars. The feature is an 18,000-foot-high mountain in the middle of Gale Crater, and whose sedimentary layers, formed over billions of years, hold clues to Mars’ watery past and potential habitability.

Curiosity’s mission was originally supposed to last no more than two years but was extended indefinitely after it successfully met its initial goals. In 2021, NASA landed the even more powerful Perseverance rover on Mars in a mission that complements the Curiosity rover by advancing the search for signs of ancient microbial life on the planet.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

NASA’s Mars rover just emerged from Jezero Crater. So, what next?
Perseverance's view from the rim of Mars' Jezero Crater

NASA personnel are celebrating the news that its Perseverance rover has finally reached the top of the Mars’ Jezero Crater rim after a challenging climb that took three-and-a-half months to complete.

The six-wheeled rover ascended 1,640 feet (500 meters) and made stops along the way to conduct various science observations as it continues its search for signs of ancient microbial life on the red planet.

Read more
NASA learns how the Ingenuity helicopter ended up crashing on Mars
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, right, stands near the apex of a sand ripple in an image taken by Perseverance on Feb. 24, 2024, about five weeks after the rotorcraft’s final flight. Part of one of Ingenuity’s rotor blades lies on the surface about 49 feet (15 meters) west of helicopter (at left in image).

Earlier this year, the NASA helicopter Ingenuity came to the end of its mission after an incredible 72 flights on Mars. The helicopter flew a remarkable 30 times farther than planned, and was the first rotocopter to fly on another planet, proving that exploring distant worlds from the air is possible. Now, NASA has revealed new details about what exactly caused the crash that brought the mission to an end, and what it learned about flying helicopters for future missions.

The final flight of Ingenuity took place on January 18, 2024, when the helicopter rose briefly into the air in a maneuver called a hop. The helicopter was fitted with a number of cameras, and shadows cast onto the planet's surface revealed that one of the helicopter's rotor blades was missing, having apparently separated at the mast. But it wasn't certain what had caused this damage.

Read more
NASA’s Mars rover reveals what it’s grateful for this Thanksgiving
NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars.

It’s not just people who are sharing what they’re grateful for during Thanksgiving today -- Mars rovers are, too.

In a post on X, NASA’s Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars in 2012, shared a message saying: “These stunning views of the Red Planet are a reminder of how vast and mysterious our universe is. What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving?”

Read more