 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

NASA’s six-wheeled scientist captures its best Mars panorama yet

It's rare to get such a clear view of the red planet.

By
Mars, captured by NASA's Perseverance rover.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been getting all the attention these last few days as it celebrates its 13th year on Mars, but its younger sibling, Perseverance, is also hard at work on the Martian surface.

The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Perseverance Mars mission, recently shared an astonishingly clear panorama of the rover’s surroundings, taken during a rare period when the Martian dust settles on the ground. You can see a larger version of the image on JPL’s website, and even zoom into it for a closer look.

Recommended Videos

“Mars is a dusty place — but every two years, the dust settles,” JPL said in a post on X. “The Perseverance rover’s imaging team took advantage of this moment to capture one of the sharpest panoramas of its mission so far!”

Mars is a dusty place – but every two years, the dust settles. The Perseverance rover’s imaging team took advantage of this moment to capture one of the sharpest panoramas of its mission so far!

Explore the full image: https://t.co/C3JAXzc5Eg pic.twitter.com/MkNZ1urFEh

— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 6, 2025

The striking panorama comprises 96 images taken from a spot JPL calls Falbreen. In the foreground we can see a white area created by Perseverance after it drilled into the rock to collect a sample, while the image also shows hills as far as 40 miles (65 kilometers) away. Also, to the far right of the photo, you can see tire tracks made by Perseverance as it made its way to Flabreen.

Related: 
NASA’s red planet rover shares a cool close-up of Mars mud

Also note the prominent large rock that rests on a dark, crescent-shaped sand ripple not far from Perseverance. It’s known as a “float rock” as it probably formed somewhere else before being transported to its current location. “Whether this one arrived by a landslide, water, or wind is unknown, but the science team suspects it got here before the sand ripple formed,” JPL said. 

Commenting on the panorama, acting NASA chief Sean Duffy said, “Our bold push for human space exploration will send astronauts back to the moon. Stunning vistas like that of Falbreen, captured by our Perseverance rover, are just a glimpse of what we’ll soon witness with our own eyes. NASA’s groundbreaking missions, starting with Artemis, will propel our unstoppable journey to take human space exploration to the Martian surface. NASA is continuing to get bolder and stronger.”

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Relive NASA’s debut launch of its mighty SLS rocket on second anniversary
NASA's SLS rocket launching at the start of the Artemis I mission.

NASA’s Artemis I Moon Mission: Launch to Splashdown Highlights

Two years ago, on November 16, NASA performed the maiden launch of its Space Launch System (SLS) mega moon rocket that carried an uncrewed Orion spacecraft to orbit in a mission and marked the official start of the U.S. space agency’s ambitious Artemis program.

Read more
Watch NASA’s Mars video of a ‘googly eye’ during solar eclipse
The Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie on Sept. 10, 2021 — sol 198 of the mission – in Jezero Crater after coring into a rock called ‘Rochette.’ Rock core samples from the floor of the crater will be brought back to Earth and analyzed to characterize the planet’s geology and past climate.

As it continues its painstaking search for microbial life on Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover has also been reporting otherworldly happenings occurring during its adventures.

Just recently, for example, one of its many onboard cameras captured some remarkable footage of a solar eclipse as Phobos -- one of Mars’ two moons -- passed between the red planet and the sun.

Read more
Follow Mars rover’s 18-mile trip in NASA’s animated route map
The route taken on Mars by NASA's Perseverance rover.

Perseverance Mars Rover Drive Path Animation

NASA has shared a fascinating animation showing the route taken by the Perseverance rover on Mars since its arrival there in February 2021.

Read more