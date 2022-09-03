 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Liquid hydrogen leak interrupts Artemis I launch preparations

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s preparations for the launch of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket today, Saturday, September 3, have been interrupted by a hydrogen leak issue. The issue occurred during tanking, in which the rocket is filled with fuel ahead of the launch, and is currently ongoing.

The launch today is the culmination of years of work on the SLS, but there have been many problems along the way including a previous liquid hydrogen leak during the various wet dress rehearsals which the rocket went through earlier in the year. The rocket uses a mixture of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as its fuel, and these liquids have to be sent through a line and into the rocket. As the ratio of liquid oxygen to liquid hydrogen needs to be maintained, the flow of liquid oxygen also had to be mediated while the liquid hydrogen leak was dealt with.

NASA TV

The liquid hydrogen leak occurred just before 7:30 a.m. ET on September 3, with hydrogen leaking from a quick disconnect cavity. The flow of the hydrogen was halted so that engineers could work on the quick disconnect to get it to seal correctly, in an operation that lasted around half an hour.

The fix seemed to work at first, and the liquid hydrogen began flowing again after 8 a.m. ET. “Launch controllers have resumed flow of liquid hydrogen to the core stage after warming up a quick disconnect in the engine section where a hydrogen leak was detected in the cavity between the ground and flight side plates of the quick disconnect,” NASA wrote in an update. “Teams warmed up the quick disconnect to attempt to reseat it and set a proper seal.”

However, once propellant was flowing again and back up to pressure, the problem reappeared. When the tanks of liquid oxygen were 56% full and the liquid hydrogen tank was 8% full, the connection to the rocket core stage was leaking again. According to NASA TV, engineers will now attempt to use helium to bring up pressure in the line to try to reseat the quick disconnect.

For live updates on the tanking process, you can watch NASA’s livestream on YouTube, and for details on how to watch the launch itself, with coverage scheduled to begin today at 12:15 p.m. ET, you can check out our guide.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA scrubbed its moon rocket launch on Monday. Now what?

NASA's mega moon rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA scrubs Monday’s launch of its mega moon rocket

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

How will the weather affect NASA’s rocket launch tomorrow?

NASA's mega moon rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

Lightning strikes Artemis I launchpad ahead of Monday launch

artemis

Plotting the death of our sun using data from Gaia

gaia sun fate stellar evolution pillars 1

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

This colorful Hubble dreamscape is sculpted by newborn stars

This celestial cloudscape from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures the colorful region in the Orion Nebula surrounding the Herbig-Haro object HH 505. Herbig-Haro objects are luminous regions surrounding newborn stars that form when stellar winds or jets of gas spew from these infant stars creating shockwaves that collide with nearby gas and dust at high speeds. In the case of HH 505, these outflows originate from the star IX Ori, which lies on the outskirts of the Orion Nebula around 1,000 light-years from Earth. The outflows themselves are visible as gracefully curving structures at the top and bottom of this image. Their interaction with the large-scale flow of gas and dust from the core of the nebula distorts them into sinuous curves.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

Check out this sublime ISS image showing a moonlit Earth

Earth bathed in moonlight.

Time-lapse video compresses moon rocket’s 10-hour trip into 25 seconds

time lapse video speeds up moon rockets trip to launchpad nasa sls rocket rollout

How to watch SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon depart ISS on Friday

A SpaceX Crew Dragon approaches the space station.

Astronaut snaps ‘spectacular’ aurora from the space station

An aurora as seen from the space station.