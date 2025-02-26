 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX Crew-10 astronauts’ journey to orbit starts now (sort of)

By
SpaceX Crew-10 ahead of the start of their March 2024 mission.
The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission, from left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, mission specialist; NASA astronauts Nichole Ayers, pilot, and Anne McClain, commander; and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi. NASA

SpaceX’s Crew-10 astronauts are set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on March 12. But in many ways, their journey to orbit started on Wednesday.

That’s because the four crewmembers — NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov — have just entered quarantine at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. They’ll remain there until five days before launch day, when they’ll be transferred to the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center for final mission preparations.

Recommended Videos

Quarantine is a necessary and vital part of the prelaunch process as the isolation period ensures that none of the crew take any troublesome bugs or illnesses to the orbital outpost, where other astronauts are already living and working.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

During quarantine, astronauts continue with regular fitness training and undergo daily health assessments, with the continuous monitoring ensuring that any issues are quickly identified and addressed. Quarantined crewmembers also receive vaccinations against common illnesses, among them influenza and measles, to reduce the risk of contracting diseases before the mission.

Visits are usually limited to close family members, and interactions have to be closely monitored to ensure the astronauts’ health remains uncompromised.

Crew-10 is the 10th crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the space station under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. The four members will spend around six months aboard the facility, working on research, participating in spacewalks, and no doubt enjoying the awesome views from 250 miles above Earth.

When Crew-10 arrives, Crew-9 astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will spend a short time with the new arrivals before heading home. he

The return trip will be particularly special for Williams and Wilmore. The pair arrived at the ISS in June 2024 in a mission that marked the first crewed flight of Boeing Starliner’s spacecraft. They were only supposed to stay in orbit for a few days, but issues with the vehicle prompted NASA to bring it home empty. Two spare seats on the next Crew Dragon departure will allow them to finally get back to terra firma.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch SpaceX blast the engines of its megarocket ahead of eighth flight
SpaceX fires the engines of its Super Heavy booster.

SpaceX has been testing its rocket hardware ahead of the eighth flight of its Starship megarocket.

The Elon Musk-led company shared dramatic footage and photos showing the 33 Raptor engines on the first-stage Super Heavy booster firing up while fixed to the ground.

Read more
SpaceX preps the mighty Starship rocket for its 8th flight test
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster during a ground-based engine test.

Activity at SpaceX’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, suggests that the spaceflight company is moving rapidly toward the eighth test of its mighty Starship rocket, which comprises the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft.

SpaceX has released two sets of images from the site in recent days, the first one showing the Super Heavy booster being transported to the launchpad:

Read more
That 8-day Starliner space mission is now 233 days in
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

Just before NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams headed to the Starliner spacecraft on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral in Florida in June last year, they will have probably said something to their family and friends along the lines of: “See you next week.”

That's because their stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was scheduled to last eight days in what was the first crewed flight of the Starliner. But the mission took an unexpected turn when the spacecraft developed several technical issues on the way to the ISS. Fortunately, the capsule managed to dock, and Wilmore and Williams were able to safely board the ISS. However, after weeks of trying to resolve the issues, it was eventually decided that, out of an abundance of caution, the Starliner would be brought home empty.

Read more