SpaceX finally launches Starship rocket on its 10th flight. Watch the highlights

The test flight was a big success, with both the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft achieving soft splashdowns.

By
SpaceX Starship Flight 10 - Third Attempt

Following scrubbed launches on Sunday and Monday, SpaceX managed to launch the Starship rocket on its 10th launch flight on Tuesday.

The most powerful rocket ever built blasted off the launchpad at Starbase in southern Texas at 6:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. ET). Here’s footage of the rocket leaving the launchpad:

Liftoff of Starship! pic.twitter.com/d6d2hHgMa0

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2025

Space photographer Andrew McCarthy shared this stunning shot of the Starship rocket just seconds into its flight:

By far the most beautiful launch I’ve seen to date.

This is one of thousands of photos I captured across 7 cameras. I can’t wait to share more with you! pic.twitter.com/PHHBS7ANnd

— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) August 27, 2025

Just shy of three minutes into the flight, the upper-stage Starship spacecraft separated from the first-stage Super Heavy booster. You can watch the maneuver below:

Starship’s Raptor engines ignite during hot-staging separation. Super Heavy is boosting back towards its splashdown site pic.twitter.com/9fRi4kvbmX

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2025

The Super Heavy booster then descended before making a controlled landing in the ocean, as planned. Here’s a clip of the booster making its descent:

Super Heavy has splashed down in the Gulf pic.twitter.com/LGozUAmLt8

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2025

About 66 minutes after launch, the Starship spacecraft made a controlled splashdown — before exploding — in the Indian Ocean, bringing to a close a flight that SpaceX will deem a huge success.

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/5sbSPBRJBP

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2025

SpaceX had originally targeted Sunday, August 24, for the 10th launch of Starship, but a technical issue with the ground systems forced the team to call off the launch about 40 minutes from liftoff. Then, on Monday, with just 40 seconds left on the countdown clock, SpaceX scrubbed the launch due to poor weather conditions in the area, specifically, anvil clouds that posed a lightning risk.

The 121-meter-tall Starship first flew in 2023, and once fully tested and certified, NASA will use the vehicle for its Artemis moon missions, carrying crew and cargo to the lunar surface. Looking further ahead, it could also be used for the first human mission to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.

But there’s still a lot of testing needed before then. To ramp up the frequency of test flights, SpaceX is also planning to launch the Starship from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The first Starship launch from Kennedy could take place before the end of the year.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
